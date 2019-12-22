Defending state runner-ups led my new coach

Southwestern made history last season, as they tallied the school’s first-ever 12th Region championship in program history.
After winning the school’s inaugural regional title, the Lady Warriors went on to have a sensational run at the Girls’ Sweet 16, where they would bring home a state runner-up trophy.
With former assistant coach Junior Molden promoted to the head coaching spot, the Lady Warriors will look to repeat as regional champs and take another crack at another state championship. Southwestern, who returns all but one starter from last year ́s squad, are hungrier than ever to get back to Rupp Arena.
After winning the 48th District title over Wayne County, Southwestern racked up wins over Pulaski County, tourney favorite Lincoln County, and Casey County to win the regional title. At Rupp Arena, the Lady Warriors defeated Collins, North Laurel, and Male before falling victim to Ryle in the state finals.
“Last year was special for our program, and I am so fortunate that I was able to be apart of that run of winning the 12th Region and going on to the state championship game,” told Molden. “We got a big win at Mercer, won the district over Wayne County, and then we got in the region and won our first game over Pulaski County. We made some adjustments right before the second half against Lincoln County, and we rode that wave all the way to the state finals.”
Kallie Sheron is gone from last season's squad due to graduation, but much of the nucleus is back from a Lady Warrior squad that went 27-6 a year ago. Sheron, who is currently playing hoops at Georgetown College, averaged 11.5 points per game and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per contest in her senior season.
After having a lone senior on the team last winter, Southwestern will have five seniors leading the charge this year. Three of those five seniors (Regi Cundiff, Jenna Wood, and Kennedy Harris) return as starters in 2019-2020. Kayla Hall and Lillie Turpin, who will come off the bench, both join that trio in Lady Warriors’ senior class.
“Losing Kallie's leadership both on and off the court will be hard to replace. We are looking at Regi Cundiff at the five, and everyone knows about what she can bring to the table. She is running the floor really well right now. Kennedy Harris is not satisfied with just a good career - she wants to have a great career. She is doing really well right now. Jenna Wood is another senior who will be starting at guard for us, and I can't say enough good things about her. I expect her to have a big senior year. I have two other seniors - Kayla Hall and Lillie Turpin - that will come off the bench for us this year. They provide us with a lot of leadership.
Cundiff tallied a team-high 14.4 points per game and 5.4 boards per game, while Harris averaged double-figures as well, scoring 10.8 points per game. Wood, meanwhile, was second on the team a year ago with 43 made three-pointers.
Alexa Smiddy, who has been in the starting line-up since middle school, is joined in the junior class by Marissa Loveless, who is expected to get into the starting lineup after the season-ending injury to Kylie Foreman. Smiddy averaged 7.0 points per game last year.
“In our junior class, we’ve got Alexa Smiddy, who is not satisfied with just going to Rupp once, she wants to go back,” Molden said. “She expects us to be right there and contend for the 12th Region once again. We had Kylie Forman in the four spot, but she suffered a torn ACL during summer ball, so we have lost her for the year. That really hurt, but now we have moved Marissa Loveless up into that role at the four spot.”
Six players make up the sophomore class for Southwestern - Aubrey Daulton, Sarah Neal, Taylor Nelson, McKayla Noritis, Kaylee Young, and Foreman. Noritis and Young both saw some playing time a year ago, and they will be expected to come off the bench and provide some quality minutes for Molden.
“Coming off the bench, I would have Kaylee Young, and I expect her to have a big sophomore season for us,” explained the first-year coach. “McKayla Noritis is another player that will do a lot for us this year. Aubrey Daulton ended her summer ball really well, and I am looking for her to come off the bench for us. Taylor Nelson battles each and every day, and she is getting stronger.”
Making up the Lady Warriors’ freshman class are Ashlan Cunnagin, Shaley Daulton, Kamryn Hall, and Ayden Smiddy. Mackenzie Mills, Kinsley Molden, Hope Stout, Krystin Dezarn, Audrey Teeter, and Jessalyn Flynn are all middle school players that will see some varsity minutes this year.
“Ayden Smiddy is getting stronger, and I look for her to help us some at the guard position,” stated the Lady Warrior coach. “Kinsley Molden will come off the bench and play the guard spot some for us as an eighth-grader.”
After winning the region earlier in the spring, the Lady Warriors will have a target on their back in their journey to repeat as 12th Region champs. With the loss of Sheron to graduation and Foreman to a season-ending injury, Molden knows that his team has their work cut out for them.
“I know some of the publications have us ranked at number one coming off the successful year that we had last year,” told Molden. “I don't think there is any clear favorite to win the region, and with the loss of Kallie Sheron and Kylie Foreman, we know that we've got some work to do.”
Mercer County, who is not far removed from back-to-back state titles, is hoping to reclaim their place as the region's best. Casey County, who returns all five starters from last year ́s region runner-up team, will be in the mix once again, along with the likes of district rival Wayne County.
“Mercer is going to have another good group, and they want to get right back to the top,” Molden continued. “I am worried about Casey County the most, as they return all five senior starters and another two seniors that are the first two to come off the bench. A lot of people are overlooking Wayne County, and they've got one of the best players in the region in Macey Blevins. There are some teams like Rockcastle and Danville that could sneak up and surprise some folks.”
Molden, who has coached in the Lady Warrior basketball program at various age levels for the last several years, is excited about the opportunity to be tabbed as the varsity girls’ head coach. In addition to coaching the high school team, Molden also coaches the middle school teams in various fashions.
“It wasn't a goal of mine to be a high school head coach, but it is something that just kind of lined up,” explained Molden. “I enjoyed being an assistant under Coach Butcher, but this was an opportunity that came up at the perfect time. I love this program.”
