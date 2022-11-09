LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Remember when Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield was high on virtually every list of coaches on the hot seat? Or when the U of L Athletic Association Board was reported to be poised to fire Satterfield if the Cardinals lost to Virginia?
Or when he was tabbed by one website as being among the eight coaches most likely to be dispatched before the end of the season? Four of those coaches have already been handed a pink slip -- Scott Frost, Nebraska; Bryan Harsin, Auburn; Herm Edwards, Arizona State; and Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech.
It wasn't that long ago that Satterfield didn't look like a good bet to stick around much longer. About a month ago, in fact, after U of L had finished the first and easiest half of its schedule at 3-3 with six difficult matchups remaining.
Well, he's not only still here, but he has strengthened prospects to be retained for a fifth season in 2023 and, depending on results of the last three games, could conceivably be in line for an extension.
Don't laugh. Satterfield already has a top-15 recruiting class lined up. What if U of L beats No. 12 Clemson, No. 17 NC State and Kentucky and lands in a prestigious bowl? It's not out of the question that U of L athletic director Josh Heird would be open to renegotiating Satterfield's contract.
Louisville, which started 2-3 -- including 0-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference -- heads to Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) Saturday riding a four-game winning streak, with a bowl bid wrapped up and the trio of remaining regular-season games that once looked unwinnable suddenly in play.
To paraphrase Mark Twain, the results of the Cardinals' death have been greatly exaggerated.
"We got to the halfway point and everyone talked about how daunting (the second half) was going to be," Satterfield said following U of L's 34-10 win over James Madison Saturday. "We're sitting here 6-3. How many people would have said that after the Boston College game?"
Not many after the ACC bottom feeder beat U of L 34-33 for what is still the Eagles' lone ACC victory.
Given the quality of the competition -- not a pushover in the bunch -- and U of L's domination, the Cards' resurrection has been impressive. So what happened to spark the turnaround? Primarily, the defense has been spectacular, rising into the upper echelon statistically in a number of FBS categories.
"Okay look, this is a pretty simple synopsis," James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said after the Dukes were manhandled and held to only 193 yards total offense, nearly 300 below their season average. "With two minutes to go in the first half we're up three points, and the last 32 minutes we were physically dominated. And that's it. Period. They pushed us around, we couldn't run the ball."
U of L's offense has been steady, if not spectacular, and has improved in its ability to take care of the football, surrendering only four turnovers during the winning streak.
And Satterfield did a good job keeping the Cards on task, preventing them from hanging their heads and convincing them to ignore what the coach describes as "all the outside noise" surrounding the program.
"We never lost belief in ourselves," said linebacker Momo Sanogo.
"We're sitting there as low as low can get after the BC game, a lot of negativity floating around on the outside," Satterfield said. "But to our players' credit, they didn't listen to it and they continued to battle. Our guys have just been taking care of business and have become a really good football team. But we've still got a lot of work to do. There's going to be some big-time battles ahead."
Starting Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.