Demo Derby at Lake Cumberland Speedway

BURNSIDE – On Saturday, June 11, the Lake Cumberland Speedway will present another action-packed Demolition Derby. This annual event will feature three divisions. The Youth division will compete for $1,000 to win, while both the Big Cars and Small Cars will duke it out for the $2,000 first place prize.
Wayne’s Auto Repair of Somerset will be sponsoring this event. General admission tickets are $15 for adults while the pit area tickets are $20. Gates open at 1 p.m., for cars to go through technical inspection and the action begins at 7 p.m.
For more information please visit LCSpeedway.net or Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.