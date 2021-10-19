Demo Derby is a 'Smash Hit'

BURNSIDE – As with most Saturday nights April thru November, fans filled the stands of the ⅜-mile clay oval known as Lake Cumberland Speedway on Saturday night. On this night, however, fans weren’t there to watch side-by-side racing on the high banked clay oval. Fans packed every open spot of Lake Cumberland Speedway to witness car smashing and bashing of the 2nd Annual YnW Promotions Wild N Crazy Demolition Derby, presented by Wayne’s Auto Repair.
A Power Wheels Derby for the young kids started off the evening’s activities. Fans cheered on the young boys and girls as they put on a fantastic show for everyone in attendance. Shawn McCollum, of TnW Promotions says, “It is important to our sport to get kids involved at an early age. This is the future and we want this sport to continue for generations”.
The Youth Derby set the tone for what was to come, as the 17 entrants went all-out for the $1,000 1st prize.
The winners were as follows: Youth Derby-(1st)Caleb Taylor (2nd)Landon Blake (3rd)Landon Roberts,(MADDOG)Caleb Taylor; Quick-Build Big Car- (1st)Tanner Cain (2nd)Mark Brown (3rd)Austin Rains, (MADDOG) Tally Bacon; Small Car-(1st)Jacob Patrick (2nd)Josh Tucker (3rd)Billy Powell, (MADDOG)Devon Downey.
YnW Promotions next event will be the Annual Trunk or Treat Derby in Garrard County Saturday, Oct. 30. Parents are invited to bring the kids out for Trick Or Treating, as the drivers will be in their costumes, to hand out candy before the show. This gives the kids the chance to interact with the drivers before they hit the track.
For information on YnW Promotions, like them on Facebook- facebook.com/YnWdemoderby
Lake Cumberland Speedway roars back to action November 12-13 for the Annual Fall Brawl-Clash of Champions, featuring Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Super Stocks, GrassRoots Hobby Stocks and FWD Mini Stocks in a huge 2-day event.
For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway go to LCSPEEDWAY.NET, like them on Facebook-Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing, follow in Twitter-@lc_speedway and on Instagram-LCSpeedway.
