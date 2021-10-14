Demolition Derby at Lake Cumberland Speedway

BURNSIDE – In the small town of Burnside, Ky., on a given Saturday night, the air is filled with the smell of high octane race fuel and the sounds of 900+ horsepower Late Models slinging dirt around Lake Cumberland Speedway. This Saturday, however, will look and sound a lot different.
Instead of cars racing at nearly 100 mph around the 3/8 mile clay oval, the air will be filled with the sounds and smells of ground pounding, car smashing action of YnW Promotions Wild n Crazy Demolition Derby! Saturday, Oct. 16, will be the the second annual YnW Promotions event at Lake Cumberland Speedway.
Gates open at 1p.m., Saturday with maximum, car-crushing carnage beginning at 5 p.m.
The Wayne's Auto Repair sponsored derby will feature big car and small car divisions each vying for the $2,000 1st prize. There will be a youth Derby paying $1,000 to win and a Power Wheels Derby for the kids. Lake Cumberland Speedway will also have prizes and giveaways throughout the night.
Grandstand admission for Saturday, Oct. 16, is $15($10/under free).
