Derek Arias named second team All-State

Somerset High School senior soccer standout Derek Arias was named second team All-State by he Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association. Arias was named to the KHSSCA East second team as a forward.
Arias, who was named the Commonwealth Journal 2019 High School Soccer Player of the Year, scored 17 goals this season and dished out nine assists, as he led the Briar Jumpers to a 11-2-1 record, a 47th District title and a 12th Region Tournament semifinal appearance.
Arias amassed 62 goals in his high school soccer career and had 25 career assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.