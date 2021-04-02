Despite COVID, Lady Warriors in the midst of Memorable Season

The Southwestern Lady Warriors' 2020-2021 season has been one to remember.
Junior Molden and the Lady Warriors have won 20-plus games, tallied another 48th District championship, and garnered the school's second 12th Region title in three seasons.
However, this season is one that almost didn't happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After having the preseason cut short and the first game pushed back until the first of January, the team began their season on January 5th with a two-point loss to the then-No. 2 ranked team in the state and 11th Region champ, Franklin County.
Following the season-opening setback, Southwestern picked up three consecutive wins over some quality competition. The Lady Warriors downed crosstown rival Pulaski County, Danville, and eventual 13th Region champion, South Laurel.
The Lady Warriors then battled North Laurel two times within a four-day span. North Laurel won the first game by a score of 61-57, but the Lady Warriors would avenge that loss a few days later with a 64-59 win.
Southwestern would then close the month of January on a four-game winning streak, bringing their overall record to 8-2 after one month of the season in the books. To end January, the Lady Warriors garnered victories over McCreary Central, Russell County, Lincoln County, and Whitley County.
Without leading scorer and team leader Alexa Smiddy in the lineup, the Lady Warriors suffered their third loss of the season on February 1st. On the first day of February, Wayne County came into the Wigwam and beat Southwestern, 64-58. Southwestern hasn't been beaten since that six-point loss to Wayne County.
Following the loss to Wayne County, Molden decided to tinker with the lineup a little, shifting to a four-guard lineup while rotating one big into the game every so often. The change in the lineup has worked well, as the Lady Warriors have not lost a game since.
"I figured out about halfway through that we were going to have to change things a bit if we were going to compete for a region title," Molden said. "We weren't even talking about competing for a region when we started, but I realized that we've got a shot at being in the conversion."
"The decision to go to a four-guard lineup made me realize that not only we were going to have our best offensive lineup on the floor, but we were also going to have our best defensive lineup. I think it was definitely the right decision for our team."
The Lady Warriors would go on to win their final eight games of the regular season, putting them at 16-3 heading into the postseason. During that stretch to close out the regular season, the Lady Warriors had big wins over eventual 1st Region champion Marshall County and state-ranked Wayne County, along with a huge road win at Mercer County.
After clinching the first-round bye, Southwestern met up with Wayne County in the 48th District Girls' Championship Game. The Lady Warriors used a big run in the second half to take down Wayne County, 67-52.
To open the 12th Region Girls' Tournament, the Lady Warriors cruised to a 60-32 win over West Jessamine. In the semifinal round, Southwestern outlasted a late surge from Danville to win, 65-54.
Southwestern and Mercer County met up in the regional title game for a chance to advance to Rupp Arena. Coming into the contest, Mercer County had beaten the Lady Warriors in the regional tourney six straight times.
The Lady Warriors ended that decade-long postseason streak to Mercer County by claiming a 62-56 triumph in the regional finals. The six-point victory allowed Molden to earn his inaugural regional championship trophy as the head coach at Southwestern.
With the win over Mercer County, the Lady Warrior program tallied their second regional title in program history. Southwestern earned their first title in 2019, so this year's championship is the team's second in a three-year span.
After a tough offseason that included the constant battling of the coronavirus and the loss of super fan Linda Barnes, Molden is happy to see his team finish off the season in Lexington. The Lady Warriors will face highly-touted Anderson County in the first round of the state tournament.
"I am glad that we get the chance to compete in the state tournament once again," Molden added. "I am really proud of this group. It was a 'We greater than me' group, and we did everything in memory of Linda Barnes. That type of culture has paid off, and we get to celebrate the conclusion of our season at Rupp Arena."
Molden is in his second season as the head coach of the Lady Warriors, but he's coached every single player on the team before they even arrived at Southwestern. It has been an easy transition for Molden because everyone already knows their role and what is expected of them.
"Everyone here, I have coached from middle school up," Molden said. "I've coached some of these girls since they were in the third grade. We've had a ton of great memories, and I am blessed with more than I deserve. Here is the easiest thing for me. The girls already knew me. I could say what I needed to say to them."
"They didn't care how much I knew until they knew how much I cared, and I think that's the best way to say it. It was easy coming into this job because they already knew how much I cared for them. I would do anything for them, and they would do the same for me."
Southwestern will sport a 20-3 record heading into the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena. The Lady Warriors will open up the state tourney against Anderson County (26-2) on Wednesday, April 7th, at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.