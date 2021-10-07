District games across the board on Friday

Heading into Week 8 of the 2021 high school football season, district match-ups are in full force this week. All four of the local gridiron teams will be taking on district opponents this Friday night.
Pulaski County (4-3, 2-0) will be on the road to battle North Laurel (5-1, 1-1) in a Class 5A District 8 match-up, while Southwestern (5-1, 1-0) will welcome Whitley County (1-5, 0-1) to the Reservation.
Somerset (1-6) opens their Class 2A District 4 slate with an old rival in the Danville Admirals (4-3). Likewise, Wayne County (4-2) opens up Class 4A District 7 play at Lincoln County (2-5).
Pulaski County at North Laurel
Even in the best of times, North Laurel has been a tough opponent for the Maroons over the past several years.
Despite winning their last seven meetings against the Jaguars, the Maroons narrowly defeated North Laurel 14-12 in Pulaski County's 2014 state championship season. The next season in 2015, the Maroons had to come from behind to beat North Laurel 28-24 in the regional title game en route to the Maroons' state runner-up run.
"North Laurel always plays us real well, regardless of which team is suppose to win," Pulaski County High School football coach John Hines stated. "We expect them to play a great game against us, they are going to get after us, they are going to play their best game of the year, and they always do when they play us. North Laurel is a tough place to play at, it is always a tough game for us, and it will be a tall order to try to defeat them at their place."
Friday's match-up, in London, could be another tough test for the Maroons. After three straight losses to state-ranked opponents, Pulaski County has rolled to three straight easy victories. Pulaski County has outscored their last three opponents by a combined score of 124-41.
Despite massive individual and team stats, veteran Pulaski County coach John Hines knows his Maroons will have to play their best to win in London. Pulaski County QB Drew Polston ranks second in 5A in passing yardage with 220 yards per game, with Chandler Godby being his favorite target. Godby is ranked third in 5A with a 85 yards in receptions per game.
Pulaski County is the second best passing team in 5A at 249 yards per game, while North Laurel ranks sixth at 196 yards per game.
North Laurel QB Tucker Warren is ranked sixth in 5A in passing with 189 yards per game, while his favorite receiver Gavin Hurst ranks seventh in the state with 76 yards per game.
North Laurel suffered their first loss of the season, and first district loss, in a 32-7 setback at Southwestern High School last Friday. Both Pulaski County and North Laurel have some of the best passing stats in 5A with the Maroons second in the state with 249 yards per game and North ranked sixth with 207 yards per game.
North Laurel ranks eighth in 5A at passing defense – holding their opponents to 91 passing yards per game. The Maroons hope to put a dent in that Jaguar stat with their potent passing attack.
Another big obstacle for the Maroons is their growing list of injuries, which includes Barek Williams, Jericho Dixon, and James New. Pulaski County has a whopping 16 players on the injured list, and three more players on the probable list.
"Our growing injury list is so frustrating, and I have never seen anything like it," Hines stated. "I know there is some COVID attached to some of the injury list. When COVID first started, it shutdown a whole season of spring training, and I think we are seeing some bad results from that. I don't know if other teams are struggling with it too, but we have had kids get injured in the simplest of ways – like non-contact injuries."
North Laurel dropped to 8th in the Class 5A state rankings, while Pulaski County moved up to 11th.
Whitley County at Southwestern
What was billed as to be a tough district match-up for the Warriors last week against an undefeated North Laurel team, turned out to be a dominate performance by the powerful Southwestern running attack.
So, it should be no surprise that the Warriors are ranked as the top rushing team in the entire state at 367 yards per game. Southwestern's Tanner Wright leads the way for the Warriors with a 102 yards per game, while Giddeon Brainard averages 88 yards per game.
The state's sixth-ranked Warriors should not have much problem getting their ground game going against Whitley County, as the Colonels have been giving up 200 rushing yards per game already.
On the other side of the ball, Southwestern has been equally potent in their rush defense. Warriors rank second in the state 5A, allowing only 51 rushing yards per game. Individually for Southwestern, Ezra Major ranks second in 5A in defensive sacks with 6.5, while Maddox Mink ranks fourth with 6 sacks.
Danville at Somerset
One of the oldest high school football rivalries in the state will be played on Friday night at William Clark Field. In a rivalry that dates back well over a century, Briar Jumpers head coach Robbie Lucas holds a slight 12-6 record over the Admirals during his 13-year tenure. Under Lucas, Somerset downed Danville in six straight meetings from 2009 to 2012, and then lost six straight to the Admirals from 2013 to 2018.
Somerset has won the last six meetings between the two Class 2A teams, and has ended the Admirals' season in the playoffs in their last three seasons. As a mater of fact, Somerset has ended the Admirals' season in the playoffs five times in the last 10 years.
However, Friday night's old-time rivalry may lean more towards the Admirals this time, as Danville has defeated both Lincoln County and Hazard. Both those teams easily defeated Somerset earlier in the season. Also, Danville's 4-3 record is somewhat misleading, as two of those losses were due to COVID and the other loss was to a Class 6A Bullitt East.
But anything can happen in a Somerset-Danville rivalry football game. In last week's loss to Hazard, Somerset was its own worst enemy with five offensive turnovers. If they can clean up some of it offensive mistakes, the Briar Jumpers could pick up a big district win over the seventh-ranked Admirals and a much-needed first victory of the season.
Wayne County at Lincoln County
After starting out the season with a scheduled six straight homes games, the Cardinals will take to the road to close out the regular season with three of their last four games on out-of-town playing fields. On Friday, Wayne County will travel to Lincoln County High School to open up district play.
As always, the Cardinals will face a rugged district schedule, which includes the top team in the state in Class 4A – Corbin High School. Their first district game will be equally tough, as Lincoln County has matched up well against some very strong opponents this season.
The Patriots lit up the scoreboard in their season-opening 50-20 win over Somerset. Lincoln County was also competitive in losses to 5A teams East Jessamine and Southwestern.
Clayton Davis is the Patriots' playmaker, as he leads them in rushing with 345 yards and receiving with 606 yards. Likewise for Wayne County, Wesley Cares leads the Cardinals in rushing with 317 yards and receiving with 104 yards.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
