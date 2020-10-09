District Soccer Tournaments begin on Monday

In an amended 2020 high school soccer season, the post-season has already arrived. Soccer teams from around the state will put their seasons on the line in the soccer district tournaments next week.
The local soccer programs will kick off their post-season tournaments starting on Monday, Oct. 12. The boys and girls 47th District Tournaments will be hosted by Somerset High School at Clara Morrow Field, while the 48th District Tournament will be hosted by Southwestern High School at the Plains.
On Monday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m., the McCreary Central Lady Raiders (2-5-1) will battle the Wayne County Lady Cardinals (4-3) at the Plains. The winner of that game will take on the Southwestern Lady Warriors (9-3-1) for the 48th District Girls Soccer Tournament championship. The girls 48th District Tournament championship game will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
The 48th District Boys Soccer Tournament championship game will be between Wayne County (7-2-1) and Southwestern (5-7-1) on Tuesday, Oct 13, at 8 p.m.
In the 47th District Girls Soccer Tournament, at SHS, Somerset (5-4) and Casey County (4-4) will play on Monday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play Pulaski County (4-2-1) on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., for the 47th District Girls Soccer Tournament championship.
In the 47th District Boys Soccer Tournament, at SHS, Pulaski County (4-5-2) will play Casey County (2-6) on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play Somerset (9-1-1) on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m., for the 47th District Boys Soccer Tournament championship.
Somerset Christian (3-7-1) is not eligible to compete in post-season play in their inaugural year in the KHSAA.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.