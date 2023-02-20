“Til the battle is won.” That is one line of the Somerset High School fight song. Monday night in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament, the Lady Jumpers did just that. They fought to come out on top against the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets 58-50 behind the impressive play of eighth grader Jaelyn Dye. Head coach Cassandra McWhorter after the game was just proud of her team.
“I’m proud of my team. We punched our ticket to the 47th District title game and the region tournament. Jae stepped up in a big way. Taya Mills was big for us late in the season last year. Looking forward to the game Wednesday,” she stated.
The first quarter went back and forth between Rockcastle and Somerset. Haley Combs, Jaelyn Dye, and Kate Bruner combined for 10 points. Camryn Cash and Talynne Shearer put Rockcastle ahead by four to end the first quarter.
Kate Bruner and the Lady Jumpers forced turnovers and shot the ball well in the second quarter. Jaelyn Dye made a quick basket off a steal to tie the game 14-14. Savannah Santo answered with a quick two-point basket. Then Jaelyn Dye shot a long three putting the Lady Jumpers ahead early in the second quarter. Keelee King hit a three to take the lead back, 21-19. Dye had a steal and an assist to Grace Bruner scoring the last of her six second quarter points and the Jumpers led 21-19. Rockcastle closed out the quarter and took the lead 23-21 heading into the locker room.
The Lady Jumpers came out rebounding very well. A Kate Bruner rebound led to a two-point basket by Dye. This was Jaelyn’s best quarter, scoring 11 of Somerset’s 17 third quarter points. The other six went to Combs, Grace Bruner, Mackenzie Fisher, and Taya Mills. Somerset held the Lady Rockets to seven points in the period.
The Somerset Lady Jumpers held on to the lead and shut down the Lady Rockets. Jaelyn Dye went to the free throw line twelve times hitting eight of the shots. Taya Mills forced Lady Rocket turnovers which led to Somerset points. Somerset won the game 58-50, punching their ticket to the 47th District Championship against the Pulaski County Lady Maroons.
Somerset was led in scoring by Jaelyn Dye with a game-high 31 points, while Grace Bruner scored 14. Haley Combs had seven points, while Kate Bruner scored three and both Mackenzie Fisher and Taya Mills had two apiece.
Rockcastle was led in scoring by Talynne Shearer with 14 and Keelee King with 10.
The Lady Jumpers and the Lady Maroons will meet for the second-straight season with the 47th District title on the line on Wednesday night, with that game scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m.
