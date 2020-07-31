Dodgers clinch league title with a perfect record

What a perfect way to conclude a perfect season, as the Dodgers came from behind to clinch the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken major leagues on Tuesday.
Down 3-0, the Dodgers scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game, and then in the fifth, Walker Stephens singled in Chase Farmer for the walk-off 4-3 win over the Reds - and a perfect 8-0 mark for the 2020 season.
Reds scored in their first at bats when Kade Hargis singled to left field to score Caleb Shipp.
The Reds tacked on two more runs in the top of the third to go up 3-0. Landon Roberts hit a two-run triple to score Jackson Couch and Kade Hargis.
The Dodgers countered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 3-3. Gage Gregory tripled to left field to score Chase Farmer. Walker Stephens singled in Gage Gregory. Then, Colton Gregory hit a bunt single to plate Walker Stephens.
For the Dodgers, Walker Stephens had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Chase Farmer had two hits and scored two runs, while Colton Gregory had two hits and drove in a run. Gage Gregory had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Ben Hampton and Eyan Phelps had two hits each.
For the Reds, Caleb Shipp had two hits and scored a run. Kade Hargis drove in a run and scored a run. Landon Roberts drove in two runs.
Red Sox 3, Braves 2
The Red Sox came from behind to score a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third inning to down the Braves 3-2.
In the third, Bryson Stevens hit an RBI-single to score Kole Grundy, and RJ Noble doubled to center field to score Bryson Stevens for the go-ahead run.
The Red Sox scored their first run in the bottom of the first inning when Connor Roberts singled to score Josh Lewis.
The Reds countered by scoring solo runs in the second and third innings. In the second, Will Adams drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Tyler Phelps. In the third, Maddox Shearer doubled to left field to score Pierce Jasper.
For the Red Sox, Bryson Stevens had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. RJ Noble and Connor Roberts both drove in a run.
For the Reds, Pierce Jasper had two hits and scored a run. Will Adams and Maddox Shearer drove in one run each.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.