Dodgers, Cubs both win in the rain

Cooler weather and a heavy downpour didn't have any effect on the hot bats in Tuesday night's Somerset-Pulaski Babe Ruth action on the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital baseball field. The Dodgers opened their 2020 Babe Ruth season with a convincing 9-1 win over the Rockies, while the Cubs rallied late to down the Braves 5-2.
Dodgers 9, Rockies 1
In their first game of the 2020 Babe Ruth season, the Dodgers came out of the gates scalding hot. Lead-off hitters Carson Ryan and Adam Walters hit back-to-back triples off the outfield fences to get the Dodgers' offensive machine rolling. The Dodgers scored three runs in the first frame, and six more runs in the third inning to put the game out of reach.
For the game, Carson Ryan had two hits and scored two runs. Adam Walters hit a perfect 2-for-2, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Also for the Dodgers, Bryce Cowell - batting in the three-spot - had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs. The Dodgers first three hitters - Carson Ryan, Adam Walters and Bryce Cowell - accounted for six hits, six runs scored and three runs batted in.
The Dodgers' Gage Gregory, who played up from the Cal Ripken Dodgers' team, had a hit, scored a run and drove in two runs. Gage Gregory also pitched two scoreless innings and struck out two batters.
The Rockies' lone run came in the first inning when Wesley Falin came home off a double steal play.
Cubs 5, Braves 2
Down 2-1 in the bottom half of the fourth inning, the Cubs exploded for fours runs to cap of their 5-2 win over the Braves.
In the Cubs' big fourth inning, Carter Stapp singled to left field to score Hunter Lewis. Camryn Bray drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Carter Stapp from third base. Paxton King singled up the middle to score Conner Phelps and Camryn Bray.
The Braves scored a run in both the second and third innings. In the second frame, Jayden Taylor hit an RBI single to plate Brady Barnes. In the third frame the Braves went up 2-1 when Jase Combs hit into a fielders choice to score Tyler Phelps.
For the Braves, Jase Combs and Jayden Taylor drove in one run each. Jase Combs pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three batters.
For the Cubs, Carter Stapp had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run. Paxton King had a hit and drove in two runs. Jonah Brock, Hunter Lewis, and Conner Phelps, all had a hit and scored a run.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.