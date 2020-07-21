Dodgers rally to remain undefeated

Trailing 2-0, and in danger of dropping their first game of the season, the Dodgers exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to down the Braves 8-2 in four innings.
After being picked off base three times in their first four at bats by Braves lefty pitcher Pierce Jasper, the Dodgers first four batters in the third - Camryn Campbell, Colton Gregory, Levi Stykes and Winston Ford - all got on base and came home. Blake Fraley doubled to drive in two runs, while Chase Farmer and Gage Gregory hit back-to-back RBI singles. Walker Stephens doubled to drive in two more runs.
The Braves scored solo runs in the first and second innings. In the first frame, Will Adams scored on a wild pitch. In the second, Michael Coffey hit an RBI single to plate Aiden Webb.
For the Dodgers, Walker Stephens had a hit and two RBIs. Blake Fraley drove in two runs and scored a run. Gage Gregory scored a runs and drove in a run.
For the Braves, Will Adams had a hit and scored a run. Aiden Webb had a hit and scored a run. Michael Coffey had a hit and drove in a run.
Dodgers relief pitcher Walker Stephens came into the game in the third inning to pick up the win. Stephens struck out four batters and didn't allow a run. With the win, the Dodgers are the only unbeaten team in the majors with a perfect 6-0 mark.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
