Dodgers, Red Sox both win to remain undefeated

The Dodgers and Red Sox both picked up wins on Thursday in Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken Major League baseball play. The Dodgers downed the Reds 6-2 and the Red Sox downed the Braves 4-1. Both the Dodgers and the Red Sox are the only major league teams with undefeated records of 2-0.
In the Red Sox's win, Kole Grundy hit a perfect 2-for-2 and drove in two runs, while Connor Roberts pitched 5.1 innings of shutout baseball. Roberts struck out 10 batters and only allowed three base hits. For the Braves, Pierce Jasper went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.
The Red Sox scored a run in the first inning and another run in the third, before scoring a pair of runs in the fifth inning. In the first, Grundy singled up the middle to score Josh Lewis. In the third, Grundy singled to centerfield to plate Connor Roberts. In the bottom of the fifth, Connor Roberts doubled to right field to score Sebastian Guzman. Roberts would later score on a wild pitch.
The Braves scored their lone run in the top of the sixth when Pierce Jasper scored on a wild pitch after he doubled to right field.
In the Dodgers' victory, Chase Farmer and Colton Gregory were superior at the plate. Farmer hit a perfect 2-for-2, driving in a run and scoring two runs. Gregory also batted a perfect 2-for-2, while driving in two runs and scoring a run. Cage Gregory picked up the pitching win in three innings of work, with six strikeouts, and only allowing a pair of hits.
The Dodgers struck early and hard by scoring five runs in the top of the first inning. Chase Farmer singled up the middle to score Gage Gregory. Ben Hampton scored on a wild pitch before Colton Gregory doubled up the middle to score Chase Farmer. Colton Gregory came home on a fielding error. Lastly, Eyan Phelps scored on a wild pitch.
The Dodgers scored again in the top of the third inning to go up 6-0. Colton Gregory singled to left field to score Chase Farmer.
The Reds scored a run in the bottom of the third and fourth innings. In the third, Kade Hargis scored on a wild pitch. In the fourth, Jackson Couch drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Landon Roberts.
In Cal Ripken minor league action, the Marlins downed the Mets by a score of 6-1. The Marlins' Kolt Measel had 14 strikeouts in the pitching win.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
