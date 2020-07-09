Dodgers, Red Sox remain perfect on the season

Three youth major league games were played in the first part of the week in the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken on Hinkle Field at the Ward Correll Sports Complex. The Dodgers, the White Sox and the Red Sox all came up with wins.
Chase Farmer hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored a run in the Dodgers' 11-3 win over the Braves on Tuesday. Farmer came into pitch in the final inning to retire the side with a strikeout and a 3-4 doubleplay.
Meanwhile, Dodgers' Gage Gregory had two hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs. The Dodgers' Camryn Campbell had a perfect game hitting 2-for-2 at the plate, driving in two runs and scoring two runs.
For the Braves, Maddox Shearer hit a perfect 2-for-2 and scored a run. Pierce Jasper went 1-for-1, drove in a run and scored a run. Michael Coffey had a hit and drove in two runs.
The Dodgers scored multiple runs in all four innings to up their record to a perfect 3-0.
Pitcher Edgar Ramirez threw a shutout gem in the White Sox's 8-0 win over the Braves. Ramirez three five innings of scoreless baseball, striking out five batters and spreading out four hits.
Offensively for the White Sox, Carter Stapp hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored a run. Also perfect, Gavin Atwell went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Kamden Measel had two hits and scored a run. Tyler Miller had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run.
For the Braves, Tyson Gager hit a perfect 2-for-2, while Maddox Shearer and Pierce Jasper had one hit each.
The Red Sox scored three runs in the first two innings, which turned out to be enough in their 3-2 win over the Reds on Tuesday. The tight win gave the Red Sox a perfect 3-0 mark on the season.
The Red Sox Bryson Stevens picked up the win on the mound in four innings of work. Stevens allowed only two runs, four hits and struck out four Reds batters.
The Red Sox opened up in the first inning with two runs scored. Connor Roberts doubled to left field and later came home on a passed ball. Sebastian Guzman singled to center to score Kole Grundy.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Red Sox scored another run when RJ Noble doubled to left to score Carson Finding.
The Red Sox would need that extra run as the Reds scored a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. Preston Turpen got on base with a walk and John Henderson singled to right to open the frame. Turpen came home and Henderson advanced to third on an errant throw. Kade Hargis singled up the middle to score Henderson.
For the game, both Kade Hargis and Kole Grundy went 2-for-2 at the plate.
