Dodgers, Reds pull out close wins

Dodgers 5, Braves 4
The Dodgers upped their season record to a perfect 4-0 with a hard-fought 5-4 win over the Braves on Tuesday in Somerset-Pulaski Babe Ruth baseball action. Trailing 4-2 going into the bottom of the third frame, the Dodgers came up with three runs to take the game-winning lead.
In the Dodgers' go-ahead third frame, Adam Walters singled to drive in Dylan Wesley. Later, Bryce Cowell got on base off an outfield field error to bring home Carson Ryan and Adam Walters.
For the Dodgers, Adam Walters hit a perfect 2-for-2, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Carson Ryan scored two runs and Gage Gregory drove in a run.
For the Braves, Brady Barnes had a hit and drove in two runs. Brayden Marrow had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run. Raygan New had a hit and score a run.
Reds 4, Yankees 3
The Reds scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings to come away with the 4-3 win over the Yankees on Tuesday night at the Ward Correll Sports Complex.
In the fourth, the Reds' Cooper Stockton hit an RBI-single to score Jace Frye. In the top fifth, Maddox Shearer reached base on an infield error to score Karsten Rodriquez to build a 4-2 Reds' lead.
The Yankees tried to stage a comeback in the last half of the fifth when Braydon Gross grounded out to drive in Cayden Cimalla.
For the Reds, Mason Acton and Karsten Rodriquez both had a hit and scored a run. Lincoln Helm and Cooper Stockton both drove in a run, while Jace Frye scored two runs.
For the Yankees, Cayden Cimalla went a perfect 2-for-2 and scored a run. Brayden Gross had a hit and drove in two runs, while Caleb Ramsey drove in a run.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
