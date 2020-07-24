Dodgers, Reds win in Cal Ripken youth baseball

The Dodgers remain unbeatable in the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken major league baseball division. The 7-0 Dodgers exploded for 10 runs in the first two innings to easily down the Red Sox 10-3 on Tuesday.
Gage Gregory, who is leading the league with a .786 season batting average, was perfect at the plate on Tuesday. Gregory hit 2-for-2, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Teammates Ben Hampton, Chase Farmer, and Colton Gregory were also perfect at the plate. Ben Hampton had two hits and scored two runs. Chase Farmer had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Colton Gregory had two hits and drove in a run.
The Dodgers took control from the start with a six-run first inning. The Dodgers' first inning offense was highlighted by a Gage Gregory two-RBI single to left field, and RBI singles by Blake Fraley and Eyan Phelps.
The Dodgers were up 10-1 after two frames. In the Dodgers' second at bats, Chase Farmer hit a an RBI double, and Walker Stephens added an RBI single.
The Red Sox scored a run in the first frame when Sebastian Guzman hit an RBI single to score Josh Lewis. In the third inning, Red Sox's Carson Findling doubled to left field to score Sebastian Guzman and RJ Noble.
For the Red Sox, Carson Findling went 2-fo-2 and drove in two runs.
Reds 5, White Sox 3
The Reds improved to 5-2 on the season after squeaking out a hard-fought 5-3 win over the White Sox on Tuesday. Trailing 3-2 going into the bottom of the third frame, the Reds manufactured three more runs to secure the win.
The White Sox took their only lead of the game with a three-run third inning. Kamden Measel singled to score Chase Easterly. Carter Stapp and Kamden Measel both scored on a series of Reds' throwing errors.
In the bottom of the third, the Reds' Jackson Couch doubled to score Andrew Cash. Later, Isaiah Hensley hit a huge two-RBI double to score Caleb Shipp and Jackson Couch.
The Reds' first two runs were scored in the bottom of the first inning when Kade Hargis hit a two-RBI double to score Caleb Ship and Jackson Couch.
For the Reds, Caleb Shipp batted 2-for-2 and scored two runs. Jackson Couch had a hit, drove in a run and scored two runs. Isaiah Hensley and Kade Hargis, both had a hit and drove in two runs.
For the White Sox, Quinn Weddle hit a perfect 2-for-2. Jayden Taylor had two runs batted in. Kamden Measel had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run.
The Reds' hurler Caleb Shipp picked up the pitching win with a complete game. Shipp pitched five innings and struck out four batters.
