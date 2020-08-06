Dodgers win Cal Ripken league with undefeated season

The Lake Pointe Dental Care Dodgers won the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken major league division with an undefeated 8-0 record. Championship team members are, front row from left, Blake Fraley, Colton Gregory, Levi Stykes, Ben Hampton, and Winston Ford; second row from left, Chase Farmer, Camryn Campbell, Eyan Phelps, Isaiah Phelps, Walker Stephens, and Gage Gregory. The Dodgers are coached by Ricky Farmer, Mikey Phelps, and Brian Gregory.
