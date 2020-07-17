Dodgers win in "The Battle of Unbeatens"

When the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken major league Dodgers and Red Sox took to Hinkle Field on Thursday, one team would suffer their first loss of the 2020 season and one team would remain unbeaten. After four innings of play, the Dodgers reigned supreme in a 6-1 win over the previously unbeaten Red Sox.
The Dodgers relied on a four-run, action-packed first inning, and solid pitching by Ben Hampton to improve their season record to a perfect 5-0.
In the bottom of the first inning, Chase Farmer got things started off with an infield hit to score Ben Hampton. Gage Gregory got on base to score Chase Farmer from second base. Later, Gage Gregory came home on a wild pitch. Walker Stephens reached first base on a dropped third strike, and ended up scoring on a wild pitch.
The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third inning when Gage Gregory doubled down the left field line to score Chase Farmer. Gage Gregory stole third base and came home on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile on the mound for the Dodgers, Ben Hampton allowed only three hits, a run, and struck out five batters.
The Red Sox's lone run came off a Kole Grundy solo homer to right center in the top of the fourth frame. Despite getting tagged as the losing pitcher, Red Sox's Kole Grundy only gave up three hits, two earned runs and struck out seven Dodger batters.
For the Dodgers, Chase Farmer and Gage Gregory each scored a pair of runs. For the Red Sox, Bryson Stevens collected two hits.
Red 6, Braves 2
In a game played last week, the Reds exploded for six runs in the third inning to down the Braves 6-2.
Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, the Reds hung a half dozen on the Braves. Kade Hargis singled to score Maddox Singleton. Isaiah Hensley doubled to left field to score Caleb Shipp. Later, Kade Hargis scored on a wild pitch. Landon Roberts singled to plate Isaiah Hensley. Both, Jackson Couch and Landon Roberts scored on Braves' throwing errors.
For the Reds, Kade Hargis had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Landon Roberts had a hit, an RBI, and scored a run. For the Braves, Reno Scott hit a perfect 3-for-3, scored a run, and drove in a run.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.