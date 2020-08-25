Dodgers win third straight game of season

Dodgers 9, Cubs 3
If you are going to beat the Dodgers in the Somerset-Pulaski Babe Ruth League, you better score at least nine runs or more. On Monday at the Ward Correll Sports Complex, the Dodgers won their third straight game in a 9-3 romp over the Cubs. The Dodgers have scored nine runs in each of their three victorious games.
The Dodgers relied on a huge eight-run third inning to distance themselves from the Cubs. The rally was paced by a two-run single by Brayden Hampton, and two runs scored by Bryce Cowell and Brayden Hampton off a 2-RBI Chase Farmer single.
Prior to the Dodgers' big third inning, starting pitchers Cameron Shipp (Cubs) and Brayden Hampton (Dodgers) controlled the scoreless game, as each pitcher only allowed one hit each. Cameron Shipp struck out five batters and Brayden Hampton struck out three batters.
For the Dodgers, Brayden Hampton and Chase Farmer both had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run. Carson Ryan and Bryce Cowell each had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run. Adam Walters scored a run and drove in a run. The Dodgers pitching staff of Brayden Hampton, Gage Gregory, Chase Farmer and Ben Hampton only allowed two hits in the game.
For the Cubs, Cameron Shipp, Dawson Jasper, and Jordan Gregory all drove in one run each.
Rockies 4, Braves 3
With the game tied at 3-3 going into the final inning, the Rockies Wesley Falin scored from third base for the go-ahead run. Rockies pitcher Jacob Todd closed out the game pitching two no-hit innings in the Rockies' 4-3 win over the Braves.
The Rockies Jacob Todd led his team on the mound and at the plate. Not only do he pick up the win on the mound with two no-hit innings of work, but he went 2-for-2 at the plate and scored a run.
Also for the Rockies, Colton Gregory had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run. Marshall Livesay had a hit and drove in a run.
For the Braves, Parker Smith had a hit and drove in two runs. Isiah Lewis had a hit and scored two runs, while Raygan New had a hit and scored a run. Jase Combs pitched two shutout innings and struck out four batters.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.