Pulaski County boys' region champs

The Pulaski County boys’ basketball team poses with the 12th Region Championship trophy after defeating Lincoln County on Tuesday night.

 CJ File Photo

The Pulaski County Maroons, after winning the 12th Region Championship with an upset over Lincoln County, will be traveling to Lexington to play at Rupp Arena in the Boys’ Sweet 16. If anyone would like to support the team with their expenses for the trip (travel, food, hotel, etc.), all donations would be appreciated. Contact PC’s Athletic Director Brian Miller at 606-679-1574 or email him at Brian.miller@pulaski.kyschools.us for more information.

