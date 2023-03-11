The Pulaski County Maroons, after winning the 12th Region Championship with an upset over Lincoln County, will be traveling to Lexington to play at Rupp Arena in the Boys’ Sweet 16. If anyone would like to support the team with their expenses for the trip (travel, food, hotel, etc.), all donations would be appreciated. Contact PC’s Athletic Director Brian Miller at 606-679-1574 or email him at Brian.miller@pulaski.kyschools.us for more information.
Donations appreciated for PC boys' basketball team's trip to Rupp
CJ STAFF REPORT
