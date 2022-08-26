Coming off a quality victory over Pikeville last week, the Redhounds hosted Whitley County on Friday. In a game that was never really close, Corbin would earn a much easier victory with a 42-13 shellacking of the Colonels.
After a fumble on the opening drive by Whitley County, Corbin would have the ball in great field position, leading to a 6-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Kade Elam to freshman Eli Pietrowski that would put Corbin up 7-0 with 6 minutes to go in the first quarter.
Senior linebacker Brody Wells would then grab an interception to give the Redhounds good field position again, before a QB keeper by Elam would put Corbin firmly in the driver’s seat 14-0 after one quarter of play.
In the 2nd quarter, Whitley County would finally be able to muster some offensive momentum before winding up with a 4th-and-goal from the 30-yard line. Junior QB Tye Hamblin would then be able to find senior Bryson Potter for the touchdown, making the score 14-6.
Senior Cameron Combs would then get into the scoring action for the Redhounds, as he would run the ball in from 16 yards out to make the score 21-6 in favor of Corbin with about 7 minutes left until half.
Another failed Whitley County possession would lead to a 43-yard touchdown rush from Elam to further increase the Corbin lead to 28-6. On the following Colonels possession, a big sack by junior linebacker Evan Baker would give the ball back to the Redhounds.
To close out the first half, Combs would grab his second rushing touchdown of the night off of a 7-yard run, putting Corbin up 35-6 at the break.
Both teams would only score one more time each after halftime. Corbin would score with about 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter via a 55-yard touchdown pass from Elam to Combs that made the score 42-6. Then, with under two minutes left, Hamblin would run the ball in for the Colonels’ second touchdown of the night, as the final score would be 42-13 in favor of Corbin.
Corbin improves to 2-0 on the season, and will be in action again next Friday as they travel to Franklin County, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
