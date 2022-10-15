PINEVILLE — With 67 catches for 1,186 yards and 20 touchdown receptions headed into Friday night’s game at Bell County, there’s no denying that Pulaski County senior Chandler Godby is well on his way to another All-State selection this season.
On Friday evening against the Bobcats, Godby placed his name beside PC royalty, as he hauled in three touchdown receptions against Bell County, tying him all-time with Maroon great Jake Johnson with 23 TD catches in a single season.
However, it was an interception by the PC senior inside the game’s final minute that helped the Maroons rally for a thrilling, come from behind win over Bell County.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger threw for 235 yards and those three TD passes to Godby, while running back Ethan Idlewine made the biggest play of the game for Pualski County on the Maroons final drive of the contest.
Thanks to Idlewine’s four-yard touchdown run with only 1:34 remaining in the game, Pulaski County was able to overcome a 14-0 deficit, and a 29-28 deficit to the Bobcats, rallying for a hard-fought, 35-29 victory over Bell County.
So coach Hines, how proud are you of the fact that down 14-0 in the second quarter to a storied program like Bell County, your team never flinched one bit in that moment?
“Our kids have a lot of confidence, and they play with a lot of confidence,” stated a very happy coach Hines immediately after the game. “They’ve got a lot of confidence in their quarterback (Brysen Dugger) — he’s just having an incredible season.”
“We know that it’s a long game, and it’s not going to be over in the first quarter,” continued the Pulaski County head coach. “We learned that early on in our season opener at Belfry when we got down 14-0. This is a really good win for our team. I’m awfully proud of them.”
Early on from the outset, this game was all Bell County and running back Daniel Thomas.
The Bobcats kept the ball for the entire first quarter of play — that’s right — the first drive of the game went for 80 yards on 19 plays, and took 12:07 off of the clock.
That drive culminated on the first play of the second quarter, when Thomas ran the ball into the end zone from 23 yards out, giving Bell County a 7-0 lead after George Pace’s extra point.
Finally, PC got the ball early in the second quarter, and went three and out, gaining only two yards on the Maroons initial drive of the contest.
On Bell County’s next drive, running back Dawson Woolum scored on a 15-yard scamper, and with 9:16 left in the first half, Pulaski County was staring at a 14-0 hole to the Bobcats.
That changed on PC’s next drive, when Cody Nichols scored on a one-yard plunge, cutting the Bobcats’ lead in half at 14-7, with 6:35 remaining in the opening half of play.
Then, it was Thomas’ turn once again.
The Bell County Bobcat — with 1,175 yards rushing on the season in only seven games heading into the matchup against the Maroons — would take the ball all the way to the house from 51 yards out, and the Bobcats had a two touchdown lead over PC yet again at 21-7.
That’s when Dugger and Godby and the rest of the PC offense went to work.
Godby hauled in his first TD pass of the game from Dugger with only :41 remaining in the first half, and that’s where the game stood at halftime, at 21-14 in favor of Bell County.
“This was a good game for us, because nobody panicked,” pointed out Hines. “I’m awfully proud of our coaches. They made some adjustments at halftime that had to be made, and we put a stop to a few things Bell County was doing early in the game running the football. We had our best quarter in the third quarter, when we held them to only one first down.”
After homecoming festivities ended, it certainly didn’t take the PC offense long to get going.
On the first play from scrimmage, Godby scored on a 57-yard scoring toss from Dugger, and with 11:52 left in the third stanza, PC had fought all the way back to knot things up at 21-21.
Later in the frame, Pulaski County took its first lead of the night, thanks to a nine-yard hookup from the Maroons ‘Dynamic Duo’, and with Godby’s third TD of the game, PC led this affair over Bell County at 28-21.
Then, Bell County fought back to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter.
With only 3:15 remaining in the game, quarterback Blake Burnett scored on a one-yard run, and at that juncture, Bell County head coach Dudley Hilton elected to go for two, and for the lead.
And, it proved to be the right decision.
Thomas would score on the two-point conversion try, and the Bobcats found themselves back out in front of the Maroons at 29-28 late in the game.
After the ensuing kickoff, Dugger threw three consecutive incompletions, forcing the Maroons into a fourth and ten from their own 30-yard line. Things looked bleak for PC at that juncture, and the game hung in the balance.
That’s when Idlewine saved the bacon for his club.
On that fourth and ten play, Dugger connected with the sophomore running back on a 45-yard pass play, setting PC up with a first and ten at the Bell County 25-yard line.
So coach Hines, what about Idlewine, that particular play on fourth down, and his overall play in the win over the Bobcats?
“Ethan has had an All-State-caliber season,” said Hines. “He’s played a great outside linebacker all season long. Of course we didn’t really utilize him offensively until about midseason. We had some guys banged up, and we had to start using him. He’s a terrific ball carrier, and he’s a very hard runner and is hard to tackle. He’s also very good at catching the ball out of the backfield, which he did on that fourth and 10 play.”
“He’s got great attitude, he’s a hard worker, and he’s the kind of guy you can win a lot of games with,” added the Maroon coach.
A few plays later, Idlewine would score on a four-yard run with 1:34 left on the clock, and with another PAT from Bryson Mounce, PC had the lead back over the Bobcats at 35-29.
After the PC kickoff, Godby sealed the win for the Maroons, intercepting a Bobcat pass on a great, individual play, and Pulaski County — two Dugger kneel downs later — had escaped ‘Log Mountain’ with a hard-fought, 35-29 win over Bell County, giving PC its second win in as many years over the Bobcats.
For the game, Godby had five catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns, while Dugger ran the ball for 41 yards.
Is Chandler Godby the best wide receiver in the state of Kentucky coach Hines?
“Well, I think so, but I’ve got a pretty biased opinion,” stated Hines, very matter of factly.
“I’ve seen the young man every day for the past four years, so I know what he can do,” Hines stated. “He’s had a tremendous season, and he continues to do impressive things every time he steps out on the field every Friday night. You can go back and look at stats at Pulaski County all-time at the receivers we’ve had, and Jake Johnson and Jake Sloan — who are also number one and two in the state of Kentucky all-time, and Chandler Godby is third, and he’s closing that gap pretty fast.”
Idlewine was PC’s leading rusher in the victory with 53 yards and a TD.
Thomas, in a valiant effort, led everybody with 215 yards on the ground on 31 carries and two touchdowns.
With the win, Pulaski County improved to 8-1 on the season, and will now try to claim a district championship next Friday night.
In a game that is expected to draw just a little attention, one of the greatest rivalries in the state of Kentucky will be renewed, when the Maroons will travel across town to face arch-rival Southwestern at The Reservation.
