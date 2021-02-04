Drew Johnson signs with Georgetown College

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset High School senior Drew Johnson signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Georgetown College. Johnson has been the Briar Jumpers starting center for the past four years, and played a huge role in Somerset's powerful offense over those four seasons. Johnson was named All-State Honorable Mention in 2020 and has been named to two straight Commonwealth Journal Football All-County Teams. On hand for Drew Johnson's signing to Georgetown College was, front row from left, Rodney Johnson, Becky Johnson, Andy Johnson, Drew Johnson, Debra Johnson, Charlotte Haney and, Buddy Haney; back row from left, Kevin Sheron, Jason Ruble, Tommy Floyd, Kaitlyn Johnson, Tracy Robinson, Kellie Robinson, George Hatcher, Robbie Lucas, and Jared Swearingen.