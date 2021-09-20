Drew Polston named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Drew Polston
Pulaski County High School senior quarterback Drew Polston completed 21 of 25 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Maroons' win over Madison Southern High School. Polston also scored a rushing touchdown and ran for 55 yards.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 20, 2021 @ 6:09 pm
Paula Kennedy age 52, of Somerset passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. Arrangements will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Mrs. Paula Kennedy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.