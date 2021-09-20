Drew Polston named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Drew Polston

Pulaski County High School senior quarterback Drew Polston completed 21 of 25 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Maroons' win over Madison Southern High School. Polston also scored a rushing touchdown and ran for 55 yards.

