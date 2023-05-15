The first round of the 47th District Tournament started on Monday night at Rockcastle County. The Pulaski County Maroons were the home team as the number one seed to visitor Casey County. Casey won two of their last three games and Pulaski had a decisive victory over Clinton County in their regular season finale.
Despite beating the Rebels comfortably in both regular season matchups, both teams struggled to score in this one. However, a score in the fifth inning eventually propelled the Maroons to a 2-1 victory to secure a spot in the 12th Region Tournament after missing the tournament last season.
The game started well for the Maroons with several three-up, three down innings. In the first three innings, pitcher Brysen Dugger had five strike outs and seemed to be on the way for a spotless performance on the mound.
Casey went up 1-0 in the third inning, taking a surprising lead against Pulaski. A double to center field by junior Walker Johnson brought home fellow junior Noah Pennington.
In the bottom of the third, Jace Frye hit a single between second and third base, advancing to second following a throwing error by the Rebels. The Maroons got on the board after Brady Cain hit the ball to the glove of senior pitcher Lukas Bowmer and it fell out, allowing Cain to make it to first base and Frye to score for an RBI single and a 1-1 tie.
The game remained in that tie up to the bottom of the fifth inning. Frye hit a double to center field to lead off the Maroons. Kam Hargis bunted his way to first base and gave Pulaski runners on the corners. Dugger, continuing on from his countless clutch plays during both football and basketball seasons, kept his clutch-filled senior season going by laying a well-placed bunt, bringing home Frye for an RBI. This gave the Maroons the 2-1 lead that ended up sticking for the remainder of the ball game.
Carter Ross closed the game at pitcher and was able to strike out one batter. Despite four different Casey County players making it base safely after being walked in the sixth and seventh innings, Pulaski ended up doing just enough in that fifth inning to take home the victory. The Maroons defeated the Rebels by a score of 2-1.
Pulaski was led by an RBI apiece from Dugger and Cain, while Bryce Cowell, Marshall Livesay, Aiden Wesley, Frye and Hargis all also added hits in the contest. Dugger earned the win on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing one run on one hit while walking three and striking out six. Casey County was led by a single RBI from Johnson.
The Maroons advance to the 47th District championship game, where they will face the Somerset Briar Jumpers in a crosstown battle on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Rockcastle County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.