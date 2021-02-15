Dylan Burton named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Dylan Burton

Somerset High School senior Dylan Burton scored a team-high 23 points and hit four three-pointers against Bardstown. In Jumpers' win over Garrard County, Burton scored a team-high 17 points and hit five three-pointers.

