Dylan Hughes signs with Union College

Pulaski County High School senior Dylan Hughes signed to play football at Union College. Hughes was a four-year starter for the Maroons, playing in 55 games in his career as offensive guard and center. On hand for Hughes' signing to Union College was, front row from left, Scott Hughes, Dylan Hughes, Jennifer Hughes, and Danny Hughes; back row from left, Jimmy Snell, John Luttrell, Breryn Hughes, Bailey Hughes, and Joanna Snell.
