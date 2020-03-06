Southwestern High School senior Dylan Stevens signed to play soccer at the University of the Cumberlands. Stevens scored eight goals and dished out seven assists this past fall for the Warriors’ soccer team. On hand for his signing was, front row from left, Greg Dalton, Brock Stevens, Franki Dalton, Dylan Stevens, and Jeff Stevens; back row from left, Alex Eaton, Sean McBride, Brad Luke, Hunter Stevens, and Ulysus Torres.
Dylan Stevens signs with Cumberlands
