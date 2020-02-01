Dysinger’s 44 not enough in Warriors loss  

Southwestern and Wayne County both came into last night’s 48th District clash with 13 wins each, looking for that 14th triumph on the season.
Unfortunately for Southwestern, it was the visiting Wayne County Cardinals coming away with their 14th victory of the year with a 75-70 win last night at the Wigwam.
The home-standing Warriors got down early to Wayne County, trailing by a 14-point margin at the halftime break. Southwestern would cut the Cardinal down to three points early in the fourth period, but Wayne County would do just enough in the end to win by a five-point tally.
Wayne County jumped out to a 21-10 first period lead over the Warriors, and they would never relinquish it. Southwestern cut the lead to four points at 14-10 at one time in the frame, but the Cardinals concluded the quarter with a 7-0 run to take an 11-point advantage into the second quarter of hoops action.
Cole Dysinger kept the Warriors in the game over the course of the second period, as he tallied 14 of his team’s 16 second-quarter points. Wayne County outscored Southwestern, 19-16, in the quarter to take a 40-26 lead into the locker room at the intermission.
The Warriors played an inspired third stanza, as they outscored Wayne County by a 24-14 margin. After outscoring the Cardinals by ten points in the third quarter, Southwestern cut into that 14-point lead and went into the fourth quarter trailing by four points at 54-50.
With 6:17 left to play in the contest, Chase Eastham knocked down a free-throw to get the Warriors to within three points at 56-53. Wayne County, thanks to a three-pointer from Bryson Tucker and a charity toss from Thomas Spencer, quickly widened the lead out to eight points at 61-53.
A basket from Dysinger would cut the Wayne County lead down to 63-59 with a few minutes remaining, but the Cardinals would once again widen their lead to eight points at 67-59. The Warriors cut the score down to 74-70 in the closing minute, but their comeback effort simply ran out of time.
For Southwestern, Dysinger did everything in his will to lead his team to a comeback, accumulating a career-high 44 points on the night. The Warrior senior, who was the lone Warrior to reach double figures, knocked down six three-pointers in the loss.
Wayne County, meanwhile, was led in scoring Spencer’s 22-point evening. Tucker and Kameron Gehring both chimed in with 14 points apiece in the win.
Southwestern (13-10) will look to bounce back this evening, traveling up Highway 27 to Nicholasville to take on West Jessamine in the North/South Shootout Classic.
WC - 21 19 14 21 - 75
SW - 10 16 24 20 - 70
WAYNE COUNTY: Spencer 22, Gehring 14, Tucker 14, Humble 10, Burchett 8, Weaver 7
SOUTHWESTERN: Dysinger 44, Sims 7, Jones 6, Coffey 6, Smith 4, Eastham 3
