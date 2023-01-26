For more than 35 minutes, Louisville's downtrodden basketball team looked as if it had its first ACC victory of the season within reach Wednesday night. The Cardinals had played one of their best halves to build a 12-point lead midway through the first half and trailed Boston College by just one point with 4:53 remaining.
But then the roof caved in, as it always does with this group. And the culprit, as it almost always is, was turnovers as the Cards' chances evaporated in a blizzard of unforced errors and BC three-point bombs, with the Eagles (10-11, 4-6) pulling away to a 75-65 victory in Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The loss was the ninth in a row for UofL, which fell to 2-18 overall and 0-9 in the ACC.
The Cards' problems started when they had a 45-38 lead with 14:44 left and BC reeled off 10 straight opints to tie the score, then extended the run to 18-5 to take a 56-50 lead. Louisville never led again, mostly because it committed seven unforced turnovers in the final 8 1/2 minutes. In all, UofL had 19 turnovers that the Eagles converted into 18 points.
"This was a winnable game," UofL coach Kenny Payne said. "But the elephant in the room is turnovers. You can't describe some of them when a guy runs to a spot and just panics and throws the ball away or kicks it out of bounds or travels, which leads to layups.
"Some moments we were really good. We started the game off really good and I felt like we had a good grasp of the game. It was 12 points and it should have been 18. But we didn't take advantage of those moments. In the second half they got into a rhythm offensively, we got into foul trouble and it made it difficult for us to overcome. I told our team before the game that there are two dogs and one bone, and one dog is going to eat. They were tougher and they got the bone."
Other than the turnovers, the Cards fared better than usual in some areas statistically, most notably shooting. They shot 53.1 percent (26-49), second only to 54.4 vs. Western Kentucky, and made 9-of-18 three-pointers for a season-best 50 percent.
But BC was almost as efficient, at 49 percent. The Eagles, the worst-shooting team from distance in the ACC, also hit 8-of-22 (36.4 percent) from beyond the arc, including 7-of-11 in the second half after going 1-of-11 in the first half.
As usual, El Ellis led the Cards with 17 points, 15 of them in the first half. He didn't get a field goal in the second period until the final seconds. Jae'Lyn Withers had 16 points, Mike James 15 and Sydney Curry, marking one of the few times UofL has had as many players in double figures.
Seven-foot center Quinten Post, who was coming off a 29-point performance against Notre Dame Saturday, led BC with 22 points, while forward Makai Ashton-Langford added 21. Combined, they hit 15-of-27 shots. Sophomore guard Jaeden Zachery had 15 points, seven assists and four steals, and drilled three consecutive treys during BC's late surge.
The Cards will stay on the road instead of coming home, going straight to South Bend, Ind., where they will face Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9) at noon Saturday.
