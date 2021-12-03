East Jessamine takes down Somerset

The young and inexperienced Somerset Briar Jumpers took a couple of steps forward in Tuesday night's season-opening win over Russell County.
On Friday night in game number two of the young season at The Briar Patch, Ryan Young's club took three steps backward; or maybe even more.
As good as Somerset was in Tuesday's 76-55 win over the Lakers in the second and third quarters from an offensive standpoint, the Briar Jumpers were that bad on Friday evening against the visiting East Jessamine Jaguars.
The Jumpers were guilty of 18 turnovers for the contest, and missed a boatload, a ton, a myriad of layups -- take your pick -- and East Jessamine took full advantage.
The Jaguars placed four players in double figures, raced out to a double digit lead at halftime, and rolled in the second half, taking down Somerset by a final score of 63-34.
"I don't think we guarded well all night," lamented coach Young, after his club fell to 1-1 on the year with the loss.
"I think it's hard with an inexperienced team sometimes, because you want to win every game, but I was worried about how good our preparation was for this game," added the Somerset head coach. "We were coming back down after the game on Tuesday night, and I've got to do a better job of getting them ready to play."
Early on, this game was a see-saw, back and forth affair, with neither club taking more than a two-point lead in the game's first eight minutes of play.
East Jessamine led Somerset by a single digit -- 16-15 after one period of play -- but the Jaguars, after holding the Briar Jumpers to only six points in the second stanza, led this affair by a 33-21 margin at the intermission.
Indred Whitaker -- fresh off his 23-point night on Tuesday -- picked up where he left off for Somerset, scoring 10 points in the first period against the Jags.
However, the sophomore guard would only tally two points after those first eight minutes of play, and he wasn't alone. Somerset -- for the second game in a row -- missed an alarming number of point-blank shots from around the basket -- especially in the second half -- and the Jags began to pull away.
The Jumpers were also guilty of 18 turnovers, with several of those coming in the second half, with East Jessamine slowing pulling away from Somerset.
"I'll have to go back and watch the tape, but obviously looking at the stats and having 18 turnovers verses their halfcourt man to man is just not good," pointed out Young.
"When you get shots at the rim, you've got to put the ball in the basket," continued the SHS coach. "And, with our early schedule, it's certainly not going to get any easier for us. I think a lot of our guys were more inwardly worried about what was going on, instead of just playing the next play, and it just kind of snowballed on us from there."
Nicholas Thompson led a balanced scoring attack for the Jaguars with 19 points, while Turner Shouse added 13 points, Isaiah Daniel added 11 points, and Hayden Frazier scored 10.
Whitaker was the lone Jumper in double figures, as he scored 12 points to lead Somerset in scoring for the second consecutive game to begin the year.
For Somerset, the week ahead certainly doesn't get any easier for coach Young and company. Tuesday night Somerset will host the defending 12th Regional champion Boyle County Rebels at The Briar Patch, before heading over to Rockcastle County for a 47th District contest on Thursday night.
Then, the Jumpers return home next Friday night to host one of the favorites to win the 12th Region this season in Lincoln County.
