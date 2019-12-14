Eating with the Champions

The Somerset High School football team will be at Buffalo Wings & Rings restaurant on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. The local eatery has invited the entire state championship football team to eat a free lunch, and has invited the public to come out and 'meet, eat & greet' with the 2019 Class 2A Football State Champions.
And while you enjoying some delicious food at Buffalo Wings & Rings, the Class 2A State Championship football game will be played on the overhead big screens in its entirety.
Even though the Somerset Briar Jumpers won the game in a 'come-from-behind' dramatic fashion, you will want to watch it again and see it all unfold again. And you will get the experience the historic game, with the players that actually played the game sitting right beside you.
Whether you have seen the game once or 100 times, it just keeps getting better. And it will be even better with the staff at Wings & Rings serving you their 'wold famous' buffalo hot wings.
"What an accomplishment for this small school in our hometown," exclaimed the local Wings & Rings owner Mike Whitaker. "Being an SHS graduate along with my two children, we thought it would be fitting to invite and feed the players and coaches for lunch at Buffalo Wings & Rings this Saturday since we are "all about" sports."
"We hope the community will come out for this celebration," Whitaker added.
Wings & Rings not only provides great food, but displays all the greatest sporting events - nationally and locally - on their big screen TVs.
So don't miss out on one of the greatest local football games in the town's history on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m., at Somerset's Wing & Wings restaurant.
