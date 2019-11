STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Southwestern High School eighth-grader Madeline Peterson placed 97th in the Girls Class AAA KHSAA State Cross County Championships, this past Saturday, with a time of 21:32 for 5,000 meters. Peterson also placed ninth in the girls Class AAA regional championships with a time of 21:23. Peterson's name was inadvertently left out of Tuesday's cross country state meet story.