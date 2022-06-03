BURNSIDE – The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series would be in action at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on Sunday evening for the would lead all forty laps on his way to the victory and the $5,031 payday. Beets would be the fifth different winner of the Johnny Wheeler Memorial event in the five seasons it has been contested.
For Beets, it would be his second career Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series victory and his second of the season and would come aboard a Capital Race Car powered by a Clements Race Engine with sponsorship from TMC Transportation and C&C Specialized Trucking.
Stacy Boles and Eli Beets would bring the field to the green flag to start the 5th Annual Johnny Wheeler Memorial main event, but the caution would wave before one lap could be completed for a three-car tangle in turn two involving Shane Bailey, Kenny Cobble, and Brady Lear, with all three drivers being done for the event. The second attempted start would go green and Beets would outduel Boles for the lead, but a four-car would take place in turn two on lap two involving Michael Chilton, Kirk Phillps, Dakotah Knuckles, and Shane Irvin, with Irvin being done for the night. The restart would see Beets hold the lead, with Boles in second, with Justin Rattliff taking third from Mack McCarter, while Chris Combs would go to fifth. The front five would remain the same until the caution waved on lap eight for debris in turn one. Beets would control the lead on the restart, with Boles and Rattliff battling for second, with Boles securing the runner-up slot on lap nine, while McCarter would run fourth and Combs would be fifth. Chilton would begin to charge his way back toward the front and would claim the fifth spot on lap eleven. The front five would remain the same with Beets stretching his lead out to better than three seconds over Boles, but Beets would start working slower traffic on lap twenty-two and Boles would close the gap a bit, however, the final caution of the event would appear on lap twenty-four when Rod Carter, Jr. would slow with mechanical issues at the bottom of turn one. Beets would again maintain the lead on the restart, with Rattliff taking the second position from Boles, while Chilton would sang fourth from McCarter on the same lap. Beets would a comfortable lead over Rattliff, while Chilton would battle with Boles for the third spot. Combs would begin to pressure McCarter for fifth and take the spot on lap thirty-three. Beets would begin working lapped traffic again on lap thirty-six, while Chilton would final win the battle for third with Boles and take the final podium on lap thirty-seven. Beets would maintain an almost three second advantage over the final few circuits and grab the victory, with Rattliff finishing second and Chilton claiming third. Boles and Combs would complete the top five. The remainder of the top ten would be lead by seventeenth starting Camaron Marlar, followed by McCarter, Daulton Wilson, Matt Henderson, and Austin Lay.
Feature Results for Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series 5th Annual Johnny Wheeler Memorial at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on Sunday May 29, 2022 – 1. Eli Beets-Knoxville, Tenn.; 2. Justin Rattliff-Campbellsville, Ky.; 3. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.; 4. Stacy Boles-Clinton, Tenn.; 5. Chris Combs-Isom, Ky.; 6. Camaron Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.; 7. Mack McCarter-Gatlinsburg, Tenn.; 8. Daulton Wilson-Fayetteville, N.C.; 9. Matt Henderson-Loudon, Tenn.; 10. Austin Lay-Walton, Ky.; 11. Kirk Phillips-Ashland, Ky.; 12. Rod Carter, Jr.-Woodbine, Ky.; 13. Dakotah Knuckles-Ewing, Va.; 14. Shane Irvin-Dunnville, Ky.; 15. Kenny Cobble-Cookeville, Tenn.; 16. Shane Bailey-Grayson, Ky.; and 17. Brady Lear-Brodhead, Ky.
WAYNE’S AUTO REPAIR PRO LATE MODELS
1-11 Jeff Watson 2-50c Skyler Marlar 3-64 AJ Hicks 4-8 Roman Wesley 5-11b Tommy Bailey 6-7 Jimmy Smith 7-44 Tim Taylor 8-23b Dalton Brown 9-3 Steve Elliot 10-7r Brad Rickels 11-10 Gunner Johnson 12-57 Lucas Chowning 13-92x Shane Irvin 14-9 Derek Meadors 15-17j Jordan Matthews 16-6 Tommy Carlton 17-12 Jack Jarrell 18-76 Perry Delaney 19-c7 Kirby Chitwood
ROARK & SONS TRANSPORT OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
1-10 Bryan Barber 2-689 Jimmy Payne 3-4 Wayne James 4-99 Blake Brown 5-5m Scott Shelton 6-Xx Eric Shepherd, Jr 7-X Eric Shepherd 8-44 Dakota Curry 9-2h Josh Hampton 10-13p Sarah Patrick 11-69 Tim Patrick 12-1 Ronnie Bryant 13-44 Stan Freemen 14-r4 Ricky Arms 15-21 Dustin Branscum 16-60 Jeremy Bowens 17-7 Kyle Neat 18-101 Hunter Feltner 19-33x Cameron Skinner
CALEB WILSON LUMBER GRASSROOTS HOBBY STOCKS
1-62 Bo Gilley 2-57 David Marlar 3-29 Craig Stykes 4-2 Keith Decker 5-4 Adrian Smith, Jr 6-2sTJ Smith 7-1 Jack Cornett 8-w07 Scott Wilson 9-6t Taylor West 10-14d Devin Wilson 11-76xMarvin Helton 12-76t Aaron Tucker 13-17n Thomas Neal 14-1b Barry Carrier 15-19 Randy Hacker 16-99 Aaron Harris
NEAL’S CORE SUPPLY FWD MINI STOCKS
1-54 Brandon Dalton 2-132 Brandon Gibson, Jr 3-75 Eric Parton 4-21 Dustin Duncan 5-17 Raymond Fuson 6-1w Jeremy Wyatt 7-19 Tiff Stephens 8- k7 Austin Kuskowski 9-79 LeeJay York 10-13 Ryan Harness 11-21w Jason Wilde 12-12w Weston Crabtree 13-59 David Mitchell 14-11 Marty Gilley
This weekend brings a double header of racing action, starting Friday, June 3, at Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring, Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY.
The Valvoline Ironman Super Late Models will be racing 40 laps for $7,500/win Presented by Wildcat RV & Boat Sales. Open Wheel Modifieds running for $1,000/win, Pro Late Models $1,200/win Super Stocks $800/win, Mustangs $500/win, PLUS FWD Mini Stocks $400/win Presented by Carey's Truck Repair. Gates open 3pm Hotlaps 7:30 p.m. Grandstands seats are $25(10/under free) and Pits are $40
On Saturday, June 4, Lake Cumberland Speedway presents 2022 Championship Points Night. Pro Late Models will be racing for $1,500 to win, Open Wheel Modifieds $1,000/win. GrassRoots Hobby Stocks $400/win, FWD Mini Stocks $400/win, and RWD Mustangs $400/win.
Also, Power Wheels and Bicycle Races for the kids will be held at intermission. Grandstands are $15(10 under free) and Pits $35 Gates open 3 p.m. and Hotlaps at 7 p.m.
For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway visit LCSPEEDWAY.NET. Like us on Facebook-Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing.
