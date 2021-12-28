Eli Meece and Andrew Jones combine of 61 in Warriors' loss

The Southwestern High School boys basketball team were edged out in their fourth quarter in their game on Monday in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic at the Wigwam. The Warriors fell 87-84 to Harlan.
"This was a fun basketball game," exclaimed Southwestern high School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "Both teams fought hard. We knew coming into this one that we were facing a super athletic team."
"Our whole game plan was to make them beat us from 3 and not inside the paint," Dunbar stated. "We stuck with what worked for us. My guys competed until the end and gave themselves a chance. To see the light bulb start to turn on tonight was very encouraging. We have been hammering some things In practice and tonight we executed them for the most part. Every played that hit the floor tonight gave it everything they had. This was the first time I think I saw that my guys 'believed' for 32 minutes that they could win. I think they also see how practice habits and intensity translates over to games."
The Warriors were led by two outstanding offensive performances by junior Eli Meece and senior Andrew Jones, who combined for 61 points. Meece scored a team-high 32 points and hit six three-pointers. Jones recorded a double-double with 29 points scored and 10 rebounds, along with three assists.
"Eli and Andrew Jones were great offensively tonight," Dunbar stated. "Collin Burton handled the ball and established the offense better than he has all season. JJ Hutchinson is giving us a major lift the last couple games and drawing defense in the paint and finding our open shooters. Heagan, Conner, and Campbell give us everything they had."
JJ Hutchinson scored nine points and had four rebounds. Collin Burton scored six points with three rebounds. Conner Hudson and Heagan Galloway scored three points each. Campbell Coffey scored two points.
Southwestern (3-9) plays Western Hills OH on Tuesday in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.