It was a long night for the Southwestern Warriors on Wednesday, as they took on Riverdale (Murfreesboro), TN in the first round of the Trojan Hoops Holiday Classic. The game went to triple overtime and although the Warriors won 90-79 to stretch their win streak to four games, that wasn't the most impressive thing on this night, as Eli Meece scored 50 points in the victory, setting a new record at Southwestern High School. Head coach Jeron Dunbar was excited about the fight of his team and gave praise to Meece for his efforts.
"Wow what a game. We have talked about winning close games all season and we have been fortunate to do that. Today was a slug fest between us and Riverdale. It took three overtimes, but we finally got over the hump and were able to make some stops. Hats off to Eli Meece. He scored 50 and was 11/17 from three. The most impressive thing was they were face guarding him and made him hit tough shots. I'm so proud of our fight and toughness," he explained.
Meece was the leading scorer in the game with his 50-point explosion. JJ Hutchinson was the other Warrior in double figures with 18 points. Campbell Coffey added seven, Maddox Mink had six, Hunter Hamm had five and Blake Bolin had the other four points.
Southwestern improves to 7-4 with the victory and will play Evangel Christian in round two of the tournament on Thursday.
