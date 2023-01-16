In the night cap of the Warrior Classic, the Southwestern Warriors squared off against the Somerset Briar Jumpers. The last time these two teams squared off, Jeron Dunbar, the current head coach of the Warriors, was the head coach of Somerset. Southwestern was in the midst of a six-game losing streak and in order for the Warriors to snap it, Dunbar had to defeat his old team.
The game was close for a large majority of the 32 minutes, with the teams trading momentum. Eventually, it was a key run for the Warriors in the fourth quarter that led them to a 67-53 victory. Coach Dunbar was excited about his team's effort on defense throughout the game.
"It was a great game. First, our condolences go out to Ben Godby and his family. We are keeping him in our prayers. As for the game, I was proud of my guys for re-grouping after a tough game the night before. I thought we did a great job defensively. We finally got our offense going toward the end. Eli hit some big shots. Zach Hutchinson stepped in and made some big plays for us. It was a great team effort in a good basketball environment," he expounded.
Aedyn Absher hit the first shot of the game for Somerset soon after the tip, a three-point basket. Not long after that a three from JJ Hutchinson gave Southwestern their first lead of the ball game at 5-3. Two from Ben Godby and another two from Absher tied the game up at 7-7. After two made free throws from Eli Meece and a traditional three-point play from Campbell Coffey, the Warriors held the lead at 12-9 after one quarter of play.
An early three from Josh Lewis in the second quarter trimmed the Southwestern lead to 14-12. A 7-2 run by the Warriors brought their lead to 21-14 after two three-pointers from Meece and a made free throw from Heagan Galloway. It seemed like Southwestern had all the momentum in the world before a 12-3 run by the Jumpers gave Somerset a 26-24 lead at the break. Indred Whitaker and Absher both had five points on this run, with Lewis scoring the other two from the line.
A quick 8-0 run from the Warriors opened up the third quarter to give Southwestern a 32-26 advantage over the Jumpers. Meece scored two more three-pointers during this run, with Blake Bolin also scoring a two. Somerset answered right back with a 7-0 run of their own to take the lead back at 33-32. Lewis scored four of those points and Godby scored three on a traditional three-point play. A quick two from Meece and four from Zachary Hutchinson then put the Warriors back on top 38-33. Another lead change followed after three from Whitaker and three from Godby. Coffey then sprinted up the court with five seconds remaining on the clock and had a buzzer-beating lay-up that gave the Warriors a 40-39 lead heading into the final period.
Traded buckets from Zachary Hutchinson and Jacob Bartley saw the Southwestern lead sit at 42-41. Following five from Meece and two from Zachary Hutchinson, four from Godby, including a massive slam dunk, trimmed the Southwestern lead to 49-45. From there, the Warriors closed the game on an 18-8 spree to take home the 67-53 victory over their crosstown foes. Meece was infallible during this part of the quarter, scoring eight points with two three-pointers. The last of his three-pointers made the Wig Wam explode with joy in fact. Bolin and Connor Hudson added four points apiece and JJ Hutchinson added two from the free throw line. Somerset, meanwhile, added six late points from Godby and another two from Lewis.
Southwestern was led by a game-high 31 points from Eli Meece, as well as eight from Zachary Hutchinson and six from Blake Bolin. Campbell Coffey, JJ Hutchinson and Maison Hibbard each had five points, Connor Hudson scored four and Heagan Galloway added three.
Somerset had 20 points from Ben Godby, 11 from Josh Lewis and 10 points each from Indred Whitaker and Aedyn Absher. Jacob Bartley added two for the Jumpers.
Southwestern improves to 8-10 with the win and the Warriors will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Adair County for a 6:30 p.m. tip.
Somerset falls to 11-7 and the Jumpers will be back in action on Tuesday as well as they will travel to Burgin. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
