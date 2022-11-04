LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- On a day when Louisville's basketball program got good news from the NCAA off the court, the Cardinals avoided another discouraging development ON the court. Barely.
Four days after losing to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in an exhibition game, U of L defeated D II Chaminade 80-73, in the KFC Yum! Center in an exhibition. But it was a struggle all the way.
And it certainly wasn't an impressive performance, considering Chaminade was demolished by unranked Ohio State 101-57 Tuesday night. Still, coach Kenny Payne said he saw improvement in the final tuneup for Wednesday's season opener against Bellarmine.
"I'm proud of our guy for their improvement from the first exhibition game," Payne said. "We played better. There were some areas of concern -- toughness around the basket, rebounding the ball. I want us to be a better defensive team. We've still got growth to go there. But, overall, I'm happy there was growth, I'm happy that those kids walked out of here with a win, no matter who the win was against."
Mostly, they can thank point guard El Ellis. Playing a game-high 38 minutes, including the entire second half without a breather, he led all scorers with 28 points and added six rebounds and a team-high five assists. All but three of his points came on drives to the basket when he either scored or got fouled. He made 13-of-15 free throws, including 3-of-4 in the final 26 seconds to help seal the win.
Jae'Lyn Withers scored 17 points while hitting 3-of-4 three-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds, the same as Sydney Curry. JJ Traynor contributed 12 points and eight rebounds, and both players were noticeably more aggressive than they had been against Lenoir-Rhyne.
PAYNE LOOKS FORWARD TO STARTING ANEW
Payne expanded on his earlier statement about UofL avoiding major punishments, such as a postseason ban, with Thursday's announcement of NCAA minor penalties in the Brian Bowen pay-for-play scandal.
"In my mind, the ruling basically starts the program, a re-deal," Payne said. "This has been hard on everybody, the pain the university, the community and the players have gone through. From this day on I don't have to worry about families second-guessing me if I'm telling them the truth that we'll be alright. All that is over. Now it's about moving forward."
