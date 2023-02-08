So much for the Louisville basketball team’s alleged improvement recently, which came against the weakest teams in the ACC.
It was back to reality Tuesday night and the Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) hit a new low in the Petersen Events Center with an embarrassingly ugly and record-setting 91-57 blowout loss against Pittsburgh (17-7, 10-3), which enabled the Panthers to tie Clemson for the league lead.
With the defeat, this hapless group etched themselves further onto the wrong side of history, their 21 losses being the most ever in a single season in the 109 years of the program. It was also their worst loss in an ACC game since joining the league in 2015 and the most points they have surrendered this season.
After an early 14-14 tie, UofL wasn’t competitive as the Panthers, sizzling from 3-point range, went on a 24-3 run to go up 38-17 and continued to build on their advantage from there while compiling a season-high in points. Pitt led by as many as 38 points, 91-53, and that was after coach Jeff Capel had emptied his bench.
“You know, I look at myself and say did I do a good enough job of preapring you?” Payne said. “I knew what this game was going to be and for whatever reason I couldn’t get through to them. And I blame myself for that. I’m embarrassed because there’s no other way of saying it when you’re on a basketball court and the opponent is just punching you, punching you. And you come down and there’s five or six possessions in a row where guys can’t remember the play. It’s frustrating.”
Statistics tell the story of the game. Pitt did its most damage from behind the arc, hitting 17-of-31 for 54.8 percent — one shy of its season-high against Wake Forest. Six different players connected from long distance, with Marquette transfer Greg Elliott nailing four in a row in the first half. Overall, the Panthers shot 54.9 percent and had 23 assists on 28 field goals. Nine players scored, five of them reaching double figures. Pitt also blocked 13 shots and held UofL to 27.6 percent shooting, its second-lowest of the season, on 16-of-58.
Mike James led U of L with 11 points, all in the first half and eight in the first five minutes, and reserve Hercy Miller added a season-high 10. Freshman forward Emmanuel Okorafor had six points, six rebounds and foul blocks. Leading scorer on the season El Ellis finished with seven on 2-of-9 from the field.
“We’ve played a lot of good teams in this conference,” Payne said. “I’m here to tell you that probably the most complete, the toughest team we’ve faced is Pittsburgh. Tough, fight, can score a multitude of ways, they share the ball, they talk on defense. I could talk about what we didn’t do right, but I can just tell you we came to a fight. It was a fight and we didn’t show up.”
The Cards have another tough assignment Saturday in Miami, where they’ll face No. 19 Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4) at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network. Miami beat U of L 80-53 in both teams’ ACC opener on Dec. 4 in the KFC Yum! Center.
MORE BOEHEIM — The fallout continues from Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s claim that three ACC schools bought their current teams. Former Pitt star Brandin Knight, now an assistant coach at Rutgers, fired back at Boeheim Monday.
“This sounds like sour grapes,” Knight wrote on Twitter. “Next time ask [Boeheim] how many teams he bought before NIL was legal. Don’t throw stones from a glass house. Remember you’ve been coaching for a lot of years and a lot of us know who got paid!!!!”
Knight has a point. In 2015, Syracuse’s basketball program was put on probation for five years for providing improper benefits to players, academic misconduct and a failure to enforce the school’s drug policy. The Orange was ordered to vacate 108 wins, lost 12 scholarships over a four-year period and Boeheim was suspended for nine games.
