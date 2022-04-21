Emily Ham, Giddeon Brainard and Lucy McArthur win at North Laurel

LONDON – Somerset High School athletes Emily Ham and Lucy McArthur, and Southwestern sprinter Giddeon Brainard all had individual wins in the North Laurel All-Comers track meet on Tuesday.
Somerset senior Emily Ham won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.17. Ham placed third in the triple jump at 31'11.5"
Somerset Lucy McArthur won the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.8. McArthur placed third in the pole vault with a best height of 6'05".
Southwestern senior Giddeon Brainard won the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.50. Also, Brainard placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.73.
Somerset sophomore Grace Burgess placed second in the long jump with a best of 15'00". Burgess also placed second in the triple jump with a best of 33'02".
Southwestern junior Caleb Perrin placed second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:50.7. Perrin also placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.3.
Southwestern senior Bekah Clark placed second in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.62.
Pulaski County junior Alex Cundiff placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 65.1.
Southwestern junior Jadyn Campbell placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.95.
Pulaski County junior Chandler Godby placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.99.
Pulaski County junior Tyler Wilkinson placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.52.
Pulaski County junior Anna Farmer placed third in the high jump at 4'08".
Pulaski County sophomore Lexi Lawless placed third in the discus with a best of 96'00".
The Pulaski County girls 3200-meter relay team of Addison Cundiff, Maggie Bertram, Hannah Murray, and Alex Cundiff won with a time of 10:30.6.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team on Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer, Kenzie Cup, and Aubrey Richardson placed second with a time of 1:55.2.
The Southwestern girls 1600-meter relay team of Ayden Smiddy, Jadyn Campbell, Michayla Shea Seiber, and Bekah Clark placed second with a time of 4:27.2.
The Southwestern boys 1600-meter relay team of Ben Coomer, Preston Frost, Victor Colyer, and Caleb Perrin placed third with a time of 3:51.2.
The Southwestern 800-meter relay team of Ayden Smiddy, Jadyn Campbell, Kathryn Carrington, and Bekah Calrk placed third with a time of 1:55.2.
The Pulaski County 800-meter relay team of Tyler Wilkinson, Kannon Cundiff, Logan Stamper, and Cade Sullivan placed third with a time of 1:38.0.
The Somerset 400-meter relay team of Hannaha Boyer, Lucy McArthur, Sophie Barnes, and Jolie May placed third with a time of 55.59.
The Pulaski County 400-meter relay team of Casey Bussell, Chandler Godby, Barek Wiliams, and Cade Sullivan placed third with a time of 46.24.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
