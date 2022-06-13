Emily Ham named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Former Somerset High School track standout Emily Ham was state runner-up in the girls triple jump event at the KHSAA Class A State Track & Field Championships. Also, Ham placed fourth in the state in the 100-meter hurdles and won the Region 6 Class A hurdles event.

