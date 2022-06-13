Former Somerset High School track standout Emily Ham was state runner-up in the girls triple jump event at the KHSAA Class A State Track & Field Championships. Also, Ham placed fourth in the state in the 100-meter hurdles and won the Region 6 Class A hurdles event.
Emily Ham named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Bonnie Stevens, 78, of Eubank, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center. Private Services will be held. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family a…
