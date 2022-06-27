Oak Hill Elementary third-grader Emily Kate Tucker attended the Somerset Christian School Basketball Camp and was named Player of the Week. She excelled on ball handling, agility drills, and they had some different games and tournaments.
Emily Kate Tucker named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Della "Dee" Lee Rowe, age 77, of Blanchester, Ohio, wife of Dalmos Rowe, passed away on June 18, 2022. She was born in Kidder, KY; daughter of the late Cornelius and Stella Flynn. Funeral Services were held at 1pm on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Crank…
Melissa Bedwell, 32, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her residence. A graveside service was held 11:00 AM Monday, June 27, 2022 at the KP Hall Cemetery with Bro. Letcher Napier officiating. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangemen…
Rondal Scott Bray, age 64, of Bronston, KY, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Rondal was born on May 20, 1958 in Somerset, KY to the late Dewey Bray and Lola Pence Bray. He retired from the military serving fourteen years in the Air Force as an Elec…
