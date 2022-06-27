Emily Kate Tucker named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Oak Hill Elementary third-grader Emily Kate Tucker attended the Somerset Christian School Basketball Camp and was named Player of the Week. She excelled on ball handling, agility drills, and they had some different games and tournaments. 

