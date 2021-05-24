Emma Calfee, Jackson Martin finish as regional runners up

DANVILLE - Pulaski County High School senior Emma Calfee and junior Jackson Martin both advanced to the 12th Region Tournament Tennis singles championship finals on Monday at Centre College, and both finished as individual regional runners up.
Calfee fell to East Jessamine High School's Lydia Prince by a score of 7-5, 6-4. Calfee held a 4-2 lead in the second set, but Prince broke Calfee's serve twice to take a 5-4 lead. Calfee was individual region runner-up in 2019 as a sophomore.
Emma Calfee, who was ranked as the second seed in the 12th Region Tournament, drew a bye in the opening round and defeated Wayne County's Macey Weaver (6-1, 6-1) in the second round. In the third round, Calfee downed Mercer County's Sara Dunn 7-6, 6-2, and defeated Garrard County's Malory Watkins 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
"Emma's opponent Lydia Prince is a great player and was a state seeded player two years ago," Adkisson stated. "I am really proud of how Emma played against her in the match."
Martin fell to West Jessamine High School's Jacob Senters in the boys finals. Martin fell in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Martin held a slim 4-3 lead in the second set, but Senters won three consecutive sets for the region title. Martin had missed almost a month, with an injury, before entering in the regional tournament.
"He really fought back, but his injury played into this match a little more than we were expecting, "Adkisson said. "But he kept fighting through, and gave it a great effort."
Jackson Martin, who was ranked as the top seed in the 12th Region Tournament, drew a bye in the first round and defeated McCreary Central's Austin Abbott 6-0,6-0 in the second round. Martin defeated Lincoln County's Baylor Mattingly by a score of 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Martin downed Boyle County's Matthew Da Costa 6-4, 6-3 to reach the finals.
In the boys singles, Somerset's Matthew Satterly reached the quarterfinals with a win over Casey County's Skyler Lee (6-2, 6-3). Wayne County's Nathan Hicks reached the quarterfinals with wins over Lincoln County's Bard Adams 7-5, 6-3, and Somerset's Aiden Corder (6-0, 6-2). Pulaski County's Kasen Cundiff won his first-round match with a 6-0, 6-0 win over McCreary Central's Landon Brown.
In the girls singles, Wayne County's Jaylen Compos won her first-round match with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Somerset's Ava Hunt. Somerset's Emi Ford won her first round match with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over East Jessamine's Nicole Johnson. Wayne County's Macey Weaver won her first-round match with a 2-6, 7-5, 15-13 victory over Southwestern's Terae Handlos.
In boys doubles, Pulaski County's Ethan Carter and Ben Hampton advanced all the way to semifinals with wins over Wayne County's Riley Jones and Layne Vaughn (6-1, 6-2), and Lincoln County (2-6, 6-2, 10-7). Wayne County's Aaron Hessee and Ashton Morrow downed West Jessamine's Jonathan Atkisson and Eli Pyles in the second round by a score of 6-1, 6-3. Somerset's Allen Hail and Jules Sobieck downed Pulaski County's Lukas Reynolds and Aiden Cheng by a score of (6-0, 3-6, 10-5).
In girls doubles, Somerset's Charity Nickell and Madison Ruble advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over McCreary Central (6-1, 6-1) and Danville (6-1, 6-1). Pulaski County's Catherine Cook and Macey Hudson also advanced to the quarterfinals with a second round win over Garrard County (6-2, 6-0). Southwestern's Riley Sumner and Alexis Freeman won their first round match over East Jessamine by a score of 6-3, 6-3. Pulaski County's Lauren Worley and Caroline Oakes won their first round match over West Jessamine by a score of 7-5, 6-2. Wayne County's Isabella Phillips and Hope Hancock won their first round match over Rockcastle County by a score of 6-1, 6-1.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.