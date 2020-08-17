Emma Calfee named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Emma Calfee

Pulaski County High School senior tennis player Emma Calfee won the women's open singles title in the Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Tennis Association Tournament. Calfee defeated Tara McGuire in the finals by a score of 6-4, 6-1.

Emma Calfee

