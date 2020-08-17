Pulaski County High School senior tennis player Emma Calfee won the women's open singles title in the Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Tennis Association Tournament. Calfee defeated Tara McGuire in the finals by a score of 6-4, 6-1.
featuredalertbreaking
Emma Calfee named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Emma Calfee
Pulaski County High School senior tennis player Emma Calfee won the women's open singles title in the Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Tennis Association Tournament. Calfee defeated Tara McGuire in the finals by a score of 6-4, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.