Emma Calfee part of the Lady Tigers' NCCAA championships title

MOBILE, Ala. — The Campbellsville University Lady Tigers won the 2022 NCCAA Women's Tennis Championship after convincingly defeating Oakland City Mighty Oaks.
The first-seeded Lady Tigers entered the final day having not lost a single set the entire tournament. That would stay true through the championship match too as all contests that were able to finish were Campbellsville's. This championship marks the first national title for the women's program since its inception in 2005. Not only that, head coach Macarena Acuña was named the NCCAA Women's Tennis Coach of the Year — another first in school history.
Former Pulaski County High School tennis standout Emma Calfee defeated Oakland City's Kaleigh Helm in her singles match – by a score of 6-1, 6-2 – to help lead the Lady Tigers to the NCCAA championship win. Calfee, a freshman at Campbellsville University, finished the season with an overall record of 3-1 in singles play.
“The whole experience was like none other," Calfee stated. "The most memorable part was the day of finals. The sun was blistering and humidity was high. I was exhausted and on my last leg. The moment I won my match, brought us one step closer to winning as a team – since we were playing to clinch."
In high school singles play, Calfee was a two-time regional runner up. Calfee won the women's open singles title in the 2020 Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Tennis Association Tournament. Calfee also won a multitude of amateur tennis titles before competing at the collegiate level.
"My win was a great feeling, and as soon as my teammate Ari won, the National title was locked in," Calfee exclaimed. "Not only did we win a national championship, we made Campbellsville University history of being the first female tennis team to win the National title in all of CU history.”
In what was a special season, Campbellsville had four NCCAA First Team All-Americans in Oriana Espinoza, Angela Mendoza, Blaeke Mitchell, and Ariadna Perez and Madison Hill was honored on the Second Team. The All-Tournament Team included Espinoza, Mendoza, and Perez.
Going 19-6 in 2021 and 2022, Campbellsville was ranked as high #17 in the NAIA at the conclusion of the year.
