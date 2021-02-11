Emma Calfee signs with Campbellsville University

Submitted Photo

Pulaski County High School senior Emma Calfee signed to play tennis at Campbellsville University. Calfee was the second seed in the 2019 Region 12 girls singles, was the 2019 region singles runner-up, and competed in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament. Calfee won the women's open singles title in the 2020 Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Tennis Association Tournament. Calfee has also won a multitude of amateur tennis titles during her career. On hand for Emma Calfee's signing to Campbellsville University was, front row from left, Paul Calfee, Emma Calfee, and Susan Calfee; back row from left, Alfie Cheng, Blaeke Mitchell, Macarena Acuna, Chris Adkisson, and Bradley Bryan.