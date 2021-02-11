Pulaski County High School senior Emma Calfee signed to play tennis at Campbellsville University. Calfee was the second seed in the 2019 Region 12 girls singles, was the 2019 region singles runner-up, and competed in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament. Calfee won the women's open singles title in the 2020 Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Tennis Association Tournament. Calfee has also won a multitude of amateur tennis titles during her career. On hand for Emma Calfee's signing to Campbellsville University was, front row from left, Paul Calfee, Emma Calfee, and Susan Calfee; back row from left, Alfie Cheng, Blaeke Mitchell, Macarena Acuna, Chris Adkisson, and Bradley Bryan.
featured alert breaking
Emma Calfee signs with Campbellsville University
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Clarice Grear, 91, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, passed away on February 4, 2021. Clarice was born in Winfield, Tennessee, to the late Virgil and Frances (Troxel) Simpson. She was a graduate of the Peabody College of Vanderbilt University and became an English teacher near Atlanta, Georgia. Cl…
Most Popular
Articles
- Local man dies after fall from bluff
- Somerset woman airlifted to UK after Thursday wreck
- Somerset man accused of bringing meth and heroin into PCDC
- On Monday, Health Department will take 4,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccine
- Man sentenced to 30 years in child abuse case
- No injuries in truck rollover at parkway exit
- PCDC staff mourning loss of senior captain
- All of Pulaski has lost a friend
- Second suspect arrested in recent home invasion
- Two arrested on drug charges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.