Emma Hawk gets walk-off RBI in Somerset win

Somerset High School senior Emma Hawk singled to center field to score senior Olivia Ulrich in the Lady Jumpers' 6-5 seventh inning walk-off win on Monday night.
The Lady Jumpers trailed 5-2 going into their last at bats, but Somerset rallied to score four runs for the comeback win. Sophomore Carly Cain doubled to center to score senior Kaley Harris and freshman Mollie Lucas. Ulrich singled to centerfield to score junior Jill Langford. Hawk and Ulrich teamed up for the game-winner.
Carly Cain had two hits and drove in three runs. Olivia Ulrich had two hits and drove in a run. Emma Hawk had two hits and drove in two runs. Mollie Lucas had two hits and scored two runs.
Carly Cain and Jill Langford teamed up for the pitching win. Cain struck out six batters in four innings of work, while Jill Langford pitched three innings and stuck out one batter.
Somerset (16-13) hosts South Laurel High School on Tuesday. The Lady Jumpers will host Clay County High School on Thursday for Brynlee Bigelow Night.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.