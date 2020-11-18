Emma Hawk signs with Lindsey Wilson College

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset High School senior Emma Hawk signed with Lindsey Wilson College to play collegiate softball. In her sophomore season, Hawk had a .343 batting average, drove in 16 runs, and scored 26 runs. In her freshman season, Hawk had .442 batting average, hit 15 doubles, had 31 runs batted in and scored 31 runs. On hand for for Emma Hawk's signing to Lindsey Wilson was, front row from left, Alli Hawk, Emma Hawk, and Ashley Hawk; back row from left, Jeff Murphy, Brittany Murphy, David Hawk, David Dews, Jordan Lafavers, and David Dorsey.