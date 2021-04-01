Energy to Burn: <span>Southwestern senior Alexa Smiddy's energy and driving force to win has been on display everyday of her </span><span>six-year</span><span> varsity career</span>

In 2016, Alexa Smiddy was a seventh-grader point guard for the Southwestern High School girls basketball team. Leading 43-42 over Mercer County in the 12th Region Tournament semifinals, five seconds was all that separated Smiddy's Lady Warriors from a potential program first regional crown.
However, Mercer County great Seygan Robbins hit a last-second shot to defeat the Lady Warriors. It was a bitter pill for the young Alexa Smiddy to swallow after she witnessed the emotional outburst from her two senior teammates – Samanatha Fitzgerald and Elisabeth Latham – two players she had looked up to in her young basketball career.
"I remember standing under the basket thinking she (Robin Sagen ) was going to miss, she didn't miss, and it went in," Smiddy recalled. "Sam (Samantha Fitzgerald) and E (Elisabeth Latham) were the seniors that season. I looked up to Sam and she is the reason I try to lead my team the way she did. It was hard because they both were crying, and I thought to myself then that I never wanted to lose like that. But those two had nothing to regret because they left it all on the floor. That is the way I have played every game of my career – I want to leave all on the floor and no regrets."
Smiddy never forgot that emotion-filled tough loss. In fact she taped the newspaper article of that game on the back of her bedroom door to remind her everyday. Her coach, Junior Molden, believes it was that moment in Smiddy's young career that has driven her to win on a daily basis over a six-year span.
"I was in the stands in that 2016 semifinal loss to Mercer County, and I saw how much that loss hurt her and the seniors that year," Coach Molden stated. "Those seniors (Samantha Fitzgerald and Elisabeth Latham) had to go home and they didn't get that chance for redemption. Alexa put that loss on the back of her bedroom door. It stayed there and it burned into her. She took that loss personal and she used it everyday in practice to get better."
Six years later, Alexa Smiddy was the senior on the Southwestern girls basketball team playing Mercer County in the 2021 regional finals. Down by eight points early in the fourth quarter, Coach Molden called a timeout to try to avoid another regional tourney loss to Mercer County - which was six straight regional losses to the Lady Titans over a 13-year period.
In that timeout huddle, Alexa Smiddy made a definitive statement to her teammates and her coach.
"In that timeout, I told them, 'we are not losing to Mercer again'," Smiddy shouted. "The program had lost to Mercer in the region six times in the last 13 years and I had personally lost to them five times. So yeah this win over them to win region meant a lot to me and our program."
Smiddy's energy and will to win has been the driving force in her career and the success of the Lady Warriors' basketball program over the past six years. According to Coach Molden, Smiddy's energy is not just in games, its is shown everyday in practice.
"Alexa has done everything she possibly can to be the best teammate to these girls on the team," Coach Molden stated. "She is the greatest player in Lady Warriors history. Everyone sees her energy on the court during games, but that is the same energy we get from her everyday in practice."
"Her energy and will to win spills over to our seventh and eighth-graders," Molden added. "Alexa expects everyone on the team to be competitive everyday and she gets mad if they are not competitive. That is going to help our program for years to come, because all these girls are going to try to be competitive like Alexa everyday. In the future, if our players lose that competitiveness, I am going to have to call Alexa at Trevecca University to come back to talk to these girls, because she has built something special with her everyday energy."
But Molden warned that Smiddy's energy and pushing her teammates to win can sometimes get physical.
"Every year, teams go through things, and just two weeks ago Alexa and my daughter (Kinsley Molden) were getting ready to fist fight during a practice session, because winning means that much to Alexa," Coach Molden laughed. "I knew then we were going to win the region this year, because winning meant so much to them."
Over the past six years, Alexa Smiddy's role on the team has evolved. For most of her career, she was the point guard and was mainly used to dish the ball into the Lady Warriors' main scorers. However, Smiddy scored 14 points and hit four three-pointers in the Lady Warriors' 2019 state tournament quarterfinal win over North Laurel.
"Alexa had to be different from 2019 to this year," Molden sated. "In '19 she had to facilitate in Coach (Stephen) Butcher's offense and she was the fifth option in shooting. Our offense this year, is more upflow, and the first good look at the basket is a good one to take. This year, I needed her to look to shoot because she was drawing so much pressure off our other guards, and that has made us successful this season. This year, I am expecting her to score 15 points per game and get eight assists."
Smiddy tried to compare the two Lady Warriors' regional titles, but she admitted this year's regional crown was much tougher to win.
"The first regional championship in 2019 was nice because we had never won it before and had that feeling," Smiddy stated. "For me personally, this year was harder because we had to work for this one and nobody believed in us. Nobody knew most of our names. Early in the season, the media would mess up some of our names because nobody knew who a lot of our players were. We all had to prove ourselves this year and work for this year's regional title."
Alexa Smiddy's main goal now is to get her teammates ready to step on the Rupp Arena hardwood and win a first-ever Lady Warriors state basketball title.
"A lot to do with winning at the state tournament – in Rupp Arena – you have to let the nerves go," Smiddy stated. "Rupp Arena is a big floor, it is very bright, but you have to just play basketball. That is what you have worked for all year, or even your whole career. It is not so much about winning the tournament, but just focusing and winning one game at a time."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
